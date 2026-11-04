Keisha Lance Bottoms won the Georgia gubernatorial race on 4 November 2026, defeating Republican billionaire Rick Jackson

Bottoms, a former Atlanta mayor, broke multiple barriers with her historic victory in a state long dominated by Republicans

People across the United States celebrated the landmark win, calling it a defining moment for Black women in American politics

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms. Images: spiritualword/Instagaram and theshaderoom/Instagaram

Source: Instagram

Keisha Lance Bottoms made American political history on 4 November 2026. The Democrat defeated Republican Rick Jackson to become the first Black woman elected governor in United States history, also becoming the first woman and first Black person to hold the office in Georgia.

Her win ended nearly three decades of unbroken Republican control of Georgia's governor's mansion. The last time a Democrat won the state's top executive seat was in 1998, when Roy Barnes was elected.

Bottoms brought a long record of public service into the race. She previously served as the 60th mayor of Atlanta and later worked as a senior adviser in the Biden administration. Her campaign centred on expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, protecting reproductive rights, increasing public school funding, and tackling housing affordability.

Bottoms overcame a massive spending gap

According to reports, her path to victory was not straightforward. Jackson, the founder of Jackson Healthcare and a political newcomer, poured over $200 million (approximately R3.31 billion) of his personal fortune into the campaign, saturating the airwaves with advertisements targeting Bottoms's record as mayor. Despite the financial disadvantage, Bottoms mobilised high voter turnout across metropolitan Atlanta, surrounding suburban counties, and rural Black communities. Key endorsements from former President Barack Obama and Senator Jon Ossoff amplified her reach.

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Political analysts say the result underscores the shifting dynamics of the American South and reinforces Georgia's status as a pivotal battleground state.

See the original post from The Shade Room that announced the historic result:

Americans react to the historic win

The announcement set social media alight, with people sharing what the moment meant to them:

@thekeithcrawford posted:

"First Black Governor in GA!!! First Woman Governor in GA!! First Democratic governor in over 20 years in GA!! First Black Female Governor in US History!!! GEORGIA HAD SOMETHING TO SAY!!!"

@nubian.kayy declared:

"WE MAKING HISTORY LADIES!!! 🥇🍾🤗"

@cxrmen_xotica said:

"It's a great day to be a black woman 🥳🥳"

@yuntietiabackk reacted:

"Wowwww, Georgia y'all did y'all big one‼️💯🎉💐"

@djnailz wrote:

"Georgia got a Governor named Keisha‼️ I love it, lol!"

@queenjustbrittany shared:

"I voted for you 😍😍 History has been made; we got out to the polls today. My vote counted yasssss 💙"

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Source: Briefly News