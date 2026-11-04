Democrats flipped six Republican-held Senate seats, including Texas and South Carolina, in a sweeping midterm result

Trump responded on social media, insisting he was not on the ballot and claiming a landslide would have followed if he were

Social media users pushed back sharply on Trump's claim, arguing his endorsed candidates lost across key states

Democrats have seized control of the US senate delivering a blow to Donald Trump. Images: Andrew Harnik and Erik. S. Lesser

Source: Getty Images

UNITED STATES — Democrats have seized control of the US Congress following a sweeping midterm election victory, flipping multiple Republican-held seats across the country and dealing a significant blow to Donald Trump's party.

Although projections for individual races are still ongoing, NBC News has projected that Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives.

Democrats take the US Senate

Democrats flipped Senate seats in Texas, Kansas, Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina and Iowa. The Kansas Senate seat was particularly historic, with Democrats winning it for the first time since 1932. In the House, Democrats had secured 162 seats compared to 96 for Republicans at the time of reporting.

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Beyond Congress, Democrats also claimed the elections for governor in Texas, Iowa, Georgia and Ohio, extending their gains well beyond the legislative branch.

Trump responded to the results on social media, writing:

"I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!"

In an interview with The New York Times on Tuesday, Trump said he was prepared to accept the midterm election results, which had previously indicated that his Republican Party was set to lose control of the US House of Representatives.

Trump said Republicans are looking forward to working with Democrats and "will probably work something out."

See X post on Trump's remark here:

Social media pushes back on Trump's claim

The former president's post drew swift and pointed responses online.

@oliver_h3nry wrote:

"He literally told people to vote like he was on the ballot. They did. They repudiated his entire existence. His power is over."

@allengarvin responded:

"Unfair. I totally voted as Trump urged us to, as if he were on the ballot! And I love the result tonight."

@MahaTweeter added:

"And he didn't pick Ken Paxton in Texas and he didn't pick Darline Graham in South Carolina! 🙄"

@karshanandrea quipped:

"Denial is not just a river in Egypt."

@thuhkang wrote:

"Most of his handpicked candidates lost. He was on the ballot and Americans rejected him."

Trump expresses worry of losing the Senate

Previously, Briefly News reported that Donald Trump expressed concern that he will be impeached as President of the United States of America if the Democrats gain control of the House of Representatives. Trump expressed his concern during a retreat for Republican lawmakers in Washington on 6 January 2026. He urged Republicans to win the 2026 Congressional Midterm elections, or else he would be at the mercy of the Democrats.

Source: Briefly News