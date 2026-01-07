Donald Trump has touched on the upcoming Congressional Midterm elections, which will be held in November 2026

All 435 House of Representatives seats and 35 out of the 100 Senate seats will be contested during the elections

The results of the election could impact the amount of power that Trump has for the remainder of his term

US President Donald Trump warned that he could be impeached if the Democrats do well in the Midterm elections. Image: Stefani Reynolds/ Doug Mills

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump is concerned that he will be impeached as President of the United States of America if the Democrats gain control of the House of Representatives.

Trump expressed his concern during a retreat for Republican lawmakers in Washington on 6 January 2026. He urged Republicans to win the 2026 Congressional Midterm elections, or else he would be at the mercy of the Democrats.

The midterm elections will be held in November 2026 and will determine control of Congress, which could impact Trump’s remaining two years as president.

What did Trump say about the midterms?

Speaking at the retreat, Trump urged Republicans to put aside their differences and continue to push his policies to the American electorate.

"You gotta win the midterms 'cause, if we don't win the midterms, it's just gonna be - I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me.

"I'll get impeached," he said.

Trump’s comments come as the US faces mixed opinions about its military operation in Venezuela, which led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro.

The cost of living in the country and the US’s image globally have also earned the Trump administration further criticism. According to Kalshi, the chances of Trump being impeached are now sitting at 53%.

What are the midterm elections?

The midterm elections are general elections which are held near the midpoint of the president's four-year term. All 435 House of Representatives seats and 35 out of the 100 Senate seats will be contested.

Currently, the Republicans occupy 218 seats in the House, while the Democrats have 213. There are four vacant seats. In the Senate, the Republicans also have the power, with 53 seats to the Democrats’ 45. Two independent candidates caucus with the Democrats. The results of the election could significantly impact the amount of power that Trump can wield for the remainder of his term.

The House of Representatives has the power to bring articles (charges) of impeachment against any official, including the President. While the House has the power to impeach (formally charge) a President, the Senate conducts the trial, and a two-thirds vote is needed for conviction and removal from office.

The Midterm elections will decide whether the Republicans or Democrats control the House of Representatives and the Senate. Image: Kevin Carter

Source: Getty Images

Trump has been impeached twice

Only three US Presidents in history (Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Trump have been impeached, but Trump is the first to be impeached twice.

Trump was first impeached in 2019, after the House adopted two articles against him: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. In 2021, the House adopted one article of impeachment against him for ‘incitement of insurrection’.

Trump was accused of inciting the 6 January attack on the US Capitol. He was not convicted in both instances.

Trump issues warning to Mexico, Cuba and Colombia

In a related article, Trump recently threatened the President of Colombia and warned Mexico and Cuba as well.

Briefly News reported that Trump made the comments less than a week after US forces captured Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro.

Netizens condemned Trump's continued threats and called for urgent intervention from the international community.

Source: Briefly News