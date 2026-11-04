Rachel Apa's father has recounted their final exchanges as she tackled her first New York City Marathon

What began as an encouraging conversation gradually changed as the young athlete approached the final kilometres

Her family was left searching for answers after her marathon tracking location suddenly stopped updating

Rachel Apa's father shared their heartbreaking final text messages before she collapsed just miles from the finish line. Image: bucknellbison.com

Source: UGC

The family of Rachel Apa is struggling to process the death of the 24-year-old, who collapsed during her first New York City Marathon on Sunday, 1 November 2026. Her father, Steve Apa, has shared the final text messages they exchanged while she was competing, offering a glimpse into her experience before she was rushed to hospital.

Rachel had been looking forward to the race and initially appeared to be enjoying every moment. But as she neared the finish, her messages began to reflect the physical difficulties she was experiencing. She died hours after collapsing in Central Park, approximately two miles before the finish line.

Rachel Apa's final conversation with her father

In an interview with NBC News, Steve explained that he had followed his daughter's progress remotely from their home in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. Her mother, Michelle, and two friends had travelled across New York's five boroughs to watch her compete.

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The father and daughter agreed to stay in touch throughout the race. Their first exchange came at approximately 11:30 am, when Rachel reached the nine-mile mark.

She sent him a familiar expression, "Hey, go", referring to a motivational phrase they had shared over the years. Steve said the message also reminded him of his own football-playing days at Lehigh University.

Rachel subsequently reassured him that she was feeling particularly strong.

"I feel amazing," she wrote. "I've never felt this good."

Steve responded by reminding her not to push herself too hard. He explained that her first marathon should be treated as a learning experience rather than a race against the clock.

Her mother managed to spot her at the 14-mile mark before the messages took a different turn.

Rachel Apa died after collapsing during her first NYC Marathon. Her father has shared their final text messages and the heartbreaking events before her death. Image: Steve Apa / nbcnews.com

Source: UGC

What happened before Rachel collapsed during the NYC Marathon?

By the time Rachel had passed mile 18, she was communicating that she was experiencing discomfort. Steve recalled receiving an "Ugh" message, followed by repeated complaints of pain. At miles 20 and 21, she sent him, "Ow, ow."

He kept encouraging her, urging her to conserve energy and focus on finishing the course. When Rachel reached mile 23, he sent another reminder:

"All finish, not speed."

Their final exchange came around 1:30 pm, as she approached mile 24. Steve sent another message but noticed that her position on the marathon tracking application was no longer changing.

Michelle and Rachel's friends were waiting further along the route at mile 25. They also realised that something was wrong when her tracking information stopped updating.

Steve then asked his wife to look for their daughter. He subsequently messaged Rachel to tell her that her mother was coming towards her. There was no response.

Michelle eventually reached the area near mile 24 and began calling out her daughter's name. An emergency medical services worker informed her that Rachel had already been transported to hospital.

The worker then helped Michelle reach Mount Sinai Hospital in another ambulance.

Doctors identify rare condition behind Rachel Apa's death

New York Road Runners, the organisation responsible for staging the marathon, confirmed that emergency assistance had been provided at the scene.

In its statement, the organisation said a bystander performed CPR before the event's medical personnel arrived. Medical staff subsequently used a defibrillator in an attempt to revive Rachel.

Steve told NBC News that doctors informed the family that she had died from rhabdomyolysis. He described the diagnosis as "extremely rare".

The Cleveland Clinic explains that rhabdomyolysis occurs when damaged muscles release their contents into the bloodstream. These substances can cause serious complications, including kidney damage.

Rachel had an extensive sporting background. She previously played Division I field hockey at Bucknell University and remained physically active after graduating.

She had also recently relocated to Charleston, South Carolina, where she was pursuing an MBA while maintaining a full-time remote job.

Her decision to participate in the marathon also had a personal motivation. Rachel was running with the Parkinson's Foundation in memory of her grandfather, who died after living with the disease.

In a LinkedIn post about the challenge, she wrote:

"My grandfather was one of my role models growing up. He taught me to stay active, push my limits, and embrace challenges."

Steve explained that his daughter had witnessed the effects of Parkinson's disease on her grandfather and wanted to honour his memory through the fundraising effort.

The family has since returned to Pennsylvania. Steve said Rachel's two brothers were also trying to come to terms with the loss, describing the entire experience as "unfathomable".

Her death has left her loved ones mourning a young woman whose commitment to sport and personal challenges remained a defining part of her life.

Pregnant runner turns heads during New York City Marathon

Briefly News also reported that a South African runner was left stunned after a heavily pregnant woman overtook him during the New York City Marathon on 2 November 2026.

The athlete was reportedly 34 weeks pregnant and had also competed in the Chicago Marathon just a week earlier. Her remarkable appearance sparked a wave of reactions, with some viewers joking that she deserved a baby shower and extra medals.

Source: Briefly News