Colonel Chris Wyatt issued a stark warning about South Africa's removal from the AGOA trade programme, effective 1 January 2027

Wyatt blamed ANC policy decisions, including land expropriation laws and racial quotas, for triggering the country's removal from the trade deal

South Africans online were sharply divided over whether the AGOA exit would cause real economic harm

A prominent commentator sounded the alarm over the impending end of Mzansi's preferential trade status with the US. Image: Colonel Chris Wyatt breaks / @MDNnewss

Source: Facebook

A retired military officer took to social media on 2 November 2026 to deliver a blunt verdict on South Africa's looming exit from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). Colonel Chris Wyatt published the video on Facebook in the US, arguing that the country's removal from the preferential trade programme, set to take effect on 1 January 2027, was years in the making.

Wyatt traced the breakdown to a string of policy choices by the governing ANC, pointing specifically to legislation around land expropriation without compensation, racial quota systems, and strained diplomatic relations with Washington. He also singled out former minister Ronald Lamola's engagements in the United States as a missed opportunity to protect the country's economic interests.

Export sectors facing serious fallout

The colonel's sharpest warnings centred on industries that rely heavily on preferential access to American markets. He highlighted the automotive manufacturing sector and the Western Cape's wine and agricultural industries as particularly exposed, warning that lost market share would be extremely difficult to recover once AGOA protections fell away. Chris's view was that the country's leadership had prioritised political positioning over the tangible economic benefits that the trade agreement delivered to ordinary workers and businesses.

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Watch Colonel Chris Wyatt's full take on the AGOA announcement in the Facebook reel below:

South Africans react to the AGOA warning

The reactions reflected a wider tension between those who agreed that poor governance had placed the country's trade relationships at risk and those who questioned whether the American market was as indispensable as Chris suggested. The video drew strong and contrasting responses from viewers online:

@Peter Menzi said:

"What land has been expropriated? Give us the numbers! Compare that act with similar acts in the rest of the world and tell me what is different."

@Henster Groenewald wrote:

"Compliments of the ANC 👊."

@Ayanda Mchunu asked:

"Where are you going to get cheap produce 🤣?"

@Augustine Moleme responded:

"South Africa is a sovereign state and not a colony of the USA! Africa is our biggest trade partner 💯💪🏿."

@Tshelane Dukwena Abraham commented:

"Compliments to Afriforum and their intellectual theories!"

@Amandla Thabizolo Thabo Dlabantu added:

"We don't care, lol. We will eat our fruits."

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Source: Briefly News