MK Party President Jacob Zuma met with March and March Movement leaders ahead of Election Day to address claims about the party's stance on illegal immigration

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma introduced Zuma at the meeting, where he encouraged protesters to continue their demonstrations and dismissed statements attributed to the party

The MK Party released a formal statement acknowledging March and March's work while warning that immigration enforcement must not become a cover for xenophobia

Former president Jacob Zuma (left) Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma (right). Image: Luba Lesolle and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — MK Party President Jacob Zuma appeared alongside leaders of the March and March Movement ahead of Election Day, using the platform to push back against what the party described as deliberate distortions of its position on illegal immigration.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who leads the March and March Movement, introduced Zuma at the gathering. During his address, Zuma urged the protest movement to press on with its demonstrations and not to be rattled by external criticism.

"Do not concern yourselves with what other people say," he told those present.

Zuma distances MK Party from disputed statements

Zuma also moved to clarify the origins of statements that had circulated about the MK Party's relationship with the March and March Movement. He stated that the party had never issued such statements directly, insisting the claims came "from other people" rather than from within the party.

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The MK Party accompanied the meeting with a formal written statement in which it acknowledged the work carried out by the March and March Movement on the issue of undocumented immigration, and confirmed that mutual respect exists between the two. The party reiterated its position that undocumented foreign nationals must either regularise their stay in South Africa or return to their countries of origin.

MK Party warns against xenophobia

Despite its firm stance on immigration compliance, the party drew a clear line against vigilante action or discrimination. The party called for the dignity and human rights of all people to be respected throughout the process. Its statement read:

"Enforcing immigration laws must never become an excuse for xenophobia, discrimination or violence."

View video of the meeting posted on X here:

Social media reactions

The meeting drew significant attention on social media, where reactions were divided.

@LesegoMologadi said:

"A very calculated move"

@BlackLckd added:

She's just there to be used as a face for Zuma's last minute campaign, look how quiet she is."

@westudiodm commented:

"I’m voting actionSA, this last- minute desperate campaign stunt by MKP won’t work."

@taLeedz90 stated:

"Zuma is playing Chess ♟️"

@msmonakhisi said:

"Yes we are going to vote for those who have been on our side regarding this issue of illegal immigration."

Ngizwe shares phone call with Jacob Zuma

Previously, Briefly News reported that former president Jacob Zuma reached out to controversial anti illegal immigration activist Ngizwe Mchunu after two rondavels at his family home in Mbumbulu, KwaZulu-Natal, were allegedly set alight by unknown men. Ngizwe linked the arson to his work protesting against illegal immigration.Zuma also criticised what he described as foreigners allegedly overstepping boundaries in the country, also remarking about the 'coronation of the Igbo King in Eastern Cape that set off violent protests in KuGompo City.

Source: Briefly News