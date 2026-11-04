South African content creator Bonge Gumede moved to Dubai in September 2024 with just three weeks between her decision and her flight

Bonge spent months renewing visas, moving between Airbnbs with three suitcases, and hit rock bottom before a turning point arrived

A year after nearly paying for a two-year work visa, she received something far greater in her mailbox

Bonge received her golden visa. Image: bonge.gumede

Source: Instagram

A South African woman who packed her life into three suitcases and flew to Dubai with no plan B has shared the emotional journey that led to her receiving a 10-year Golden Visa as a content creator.

Bonge Gumede, who posts on Instagram as @bonge.gumede, shared the story on 31 October 2026, one year to the day after her Emirates ID arrived at her door. In her caption, she described making the decision to move to the UAE in September 2024, with only three weeks between that choice and boarding her flight. She had no family or friends waiting for her there.

From hallways to a Golden Visa

The early months were brutal. Bonge moved between Airbnb apartments every two to three weeks, lugging three large suitcases from place to place. She cried in hallways and in Careem rides, and called home constantly. When she reached her lowest point, her parents reminded her there was always a home waiting for her if she needed it. She wrote:

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"I wept. I had enough reason to give up on my pursuit of moving and working abroad."

Around that time, she was close to accepting a job offer that would have cost her nearly all her earnings in exchange for a two-year work visa. Each time she was about to commit, something fell through. She took it as a sign to hold on.

A year later, a letter arrived nominating her for a Golden Visa as a content creator, valid for ten years. She completed her blood tests, submitted her applications, and on 31 October 2025, her Emirates ID landed at her door.

Building something bigger in Dubai

Bonge described the visa as more than a personal milestone. She wrote that the opportunity had allowed her to build one of the biggest projects she had ever taken on: an Africa-focused physical literacy initiative aimed at providing education and support to girls and women across the continent. She described it as going back to the community that raised her to serve. She said:

"I consider myself truly blessed for what Dubai has afforded me, and I look forward to calling it home for the next decade."

View the TikTok video below:

Followers celebrate Bonge's journey

Commenters on her Instagram page were clearly moved by her story:

@d.x.a.n.a_b:

"Congratulations 👏👏🔥"

@thembelihle_madi:

"Ommmggggg!!!!!!! ❤❤❤ so happy for you!"

@leadership_monhla:

"So happy for you 🔥🔥🙌🙌"

@chioma_juliette:

"This is so beautiful ❤❤❤"

@mumsandgist.dubai:

"Awwww so happy for you, very well done 👏🏿"

More Briefly News stories on visas

The UK’s 2026–27 HPI visa list names 82 universities, none in Africa. African graduates of listed overseas institutions can still apply without a job offer.

South Africans in the UK face strict Adult Dependent Relative visa rules when sponsoring parents, grandparents, adult children or siblings to join them.

Home Affairs has waived the 60-day visa submission rule, allowing foreign nationals to apply up to their expiry date and appeal rejections linked to the old deadline

Source: Briefly News