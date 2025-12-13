JP Van Der Spuy's net worth: From entrepreneur to wealthy CEO

Billionaire businessman JP Van Der Spuy made his money through his entrepreneurial moves within the gaming and technology industries, having co-founded a successful fintech company which sold for R100 million. JP Van Der Spuy's net worth has not been disclosed, but he is a self-proclaimed billionaire thanks to his significant impact in the business world.

JP van der Spuy is a successful entrepreneur with multiple companies under his belt.

Key takeaways

Jean-Pierre van der Spuy is a businessman who made his money by co-founding multiple tech companies, establishing his first company at age 16.

establishing his first company at age 16. He went on to become one of South Africa's most recognisable entrepreneurial figures and is a self-proclaimed billionaire , although his exact value has not been confirmed by an authority figure.

, although his exact value has not been confirmed by an authority figure. The play.co.za CEO showcases his success and flamboyant lifestyle via his multiple social media pages, and is casually dubbed the 'Top G of Cape Town' by his supporters.

JP Van Der Spuy's profile summary

Full name Jean-Pierre van der Spuy Nickname 'Top G of Cape Town' Current residence Cape Town, Western Cape Education Homeschooled Profession Investor, entrepreneur and payments specialist Net worth R75,779,072,10 (unconfirmed) Social media Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube LinkedIn

JP Van Der Spuy's net worth is reportedly in the billions

Although the South African businessman has not disclosed his exact value, sources vary regarding his exact net worth. According to Africans Mag, JP has a value of $4.5 million, equating to roughly R75,779,072.10. A YouTube blog called Orange Cat Creative interviewed JP and described him as a billionaire, but there is no exact figure online.

Despite not completing his schooling, he went on to become a successful businessman.

JP is the CEO of Play.co.za and co-founder of multiple companies

Known for co-founding Callpay.com and EFTsecure, JP Van Der Spuy's business endeavours are constantly expanding. His entrepreneurial roots began when he co-founded Callpay with his brother Thomas van der Spuy in 2014, which offers secure digital payment options. Callpay went on to develop Express, a way to embed payments into email, PDF and SMS, allowing customers to collect payments in ways that were not possible.

In 2015, the brothers established EFTsecure, which is a product that operates under its parent company, Callpay. EFTsecure provides clients with instant EFT payment solutions, requiring no merchant account or credit card during shopping.

JP is also the CEO and co-founder of Play.co.za, an online gaming platform. Established in September 2022, Play.co.za aims to give South Africans a tailor-made premium experience, and offers diverse forms of entertainment, including Bet games, Live Dealer Games and eSports.

His entrepreneurial moves are what helped the businessman make his money

To date, JP has roles within the following organisations, which helped him establish himself as a respected businessman:

Chief executive officer : Play.co.za

: Play.co.za Director and co-owner : Calvara Group Holdings

: Calvara Group Holdings Co-founder/CEO : EFTsecure

: EFTsecure Founder and managing director : Interactive Vision

: Interactive Vision Principal owner: Global IT

The entrepreneur had a sharp mind for business in his adolescence

JP's educational background is unconventional, and he was homeschooled from age 13 because of sporting commitments. By 15, the South African entrepreneur left secondary schooling altogether to focus on his passion: business and web development. JP discusses this choice via his LinkedIn account, expressing:

'Shortly after dropping out of school at 15 with the mindset of starting my own company, and annoyed at the fact that I was not being taught any business skills at school, Global IT was founded. It is a computer repair business that I ran from my bedroom, while fixing and building computers.'

JP has a passion for high-end cars.

JP Van Der Spuy's assets reflect his immense wealth

Although some details of JP Van Der Spuy's assets, including his house and car collection, are shrouded in mystery, some information is known about his luxury car collection. News24 wrote about how the businessman wrote off one of his cars, a black Ferrari valued at R8 million, yet seemed unfazed by the damage:

'I will probably have to fork out a couple million to fix it, but that is okay. My Ferrari will be fine, no biggie.'

He was not driving the car, which was manned by a close friend. The other individual involved was also a close friend of JP, who was driving an Audi R8. JP said if the Audi is a write-off, he will fund the damages, a testament to his wealth.

Frequently asked questions

Although fans are aware of his ever-evolving professional life, less is known about his relationships behind the public image. He is believed to be in a relationship with Biance van Zyl based on social media activity, and does not have any children.

Who is JP Van Der Spuy's wife?

Whether the local businessman has been married before remains undisclosed. He is often pictured in photos with fitness influencer Biance van Zyl, with her often posting images via her Instagram profile (@biancevanzyl) of the duo together, leading many to speculate that they are in a relationship or closely acquainted.

JP is frequently pictured with Biance van Zyl.

Does JP Van Der Spuy have a child?

Although unconfirmed, there is no information to support him having any children at the time of writing.

What company did JP van der Spuy sell?

In 2021, JP van der Spuy sold his company, Callpay, for a valuation of over R100 million to an international financial technology provider. MyBroadband highlights that the company serves significant enterprise customers, including Sun International, Ster-Kinekor, DStv, SafariNow, Siemens, Telkom and Acer. Callpay was also one of the first payment service providers in the world to obtain a Level 1 PCI-DSS v3 compliance.

Who are the top 10 richest people in South Africa?

According to Techpoint Africa, the following people are the country's wealthiest individuals as of 2025:

Johann Rupert: $15–18 billion

$15–18 billion Nicky Oppenheimer: $10.5–11 billion

$10.5–11 billion Ivan Glasenberg: $9–9.5 billion

$9–9.5 billion Patrice Motsepe: $3.2 billion

$3.2 billion Koos Bekker: $3.2 billion

$3.2 billion Michiel le Roux: $2.6 billion

$2.6 billion Christoffel Wiese: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion Jannie Mouton: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion Stephen Saad: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Allan Gray: $1.2 billion

Conclusion

Although JP Van Der Spuy's net worth has not been confirmed, he has been frequently referred to as a billionaire, with his constantly growing professional portfolio being a testament to his success. JP's affluent lifestyle and high-end assets also showcase an individual with a significant net worth, aligning with online speculation of his value.

