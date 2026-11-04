A daring paraglider launched from Table Mountain in Cape Town in a video that left viewers speechless

The footage was filmed from a rocky vantage point high above the city, capturing the moment from a dramatic angle

South Africans online were divided between awe and alarm over the extreme stunt as many sh

A video of a paraglider launching from Table Mountain in Cape Town on 3 November sent shockwaves across Facebook after the clip went viral. The footage, shared by SchweetPhotograph, was shot from a rocky elevated position overlooking the sprawling coastal city far below.

A man was spotted paragliding on Table Mountain. Image: SchweetPhotograph

Source: Facebook

The person behind the camera captures the moment a paraglider lifts off from the mountainside. What follows is a mix of gasps, expletives and disbelief as the small figure soars away from the cliff edge.

Table Mountain has long drawn tourists and adventurers from around the world, but the Table Mountain Experience clip reignited debate about extreme sports on one of South Africa's most iconic landmarks. South Africans who watched the footage were sharply divided, with some marvelling at the spectacle and others raising serious safety concerns.

Previous incidents on and around the mountain have left a sombre mark. At least one person lost their life in a similar activity at the site, according to Cape Argus. Multiple commenters referenced past accidents involving visitors who were seriously injured. Watch the paragliding video that sparked the debate:

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Mzansi reacts to Cape Town

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say:

Ann Ferguson wrote:

"So unfair to the people who have to recover what's left when it all goes wrong."

Peace N Tranquillity said:

"Someone already died from base diving here... this ain't mountains for that. I'd rather downhill the entire mountain; that's more hype, not safe though but addictive 💯🚵"

Mandi Nyakambi asked:

"The zoom is out of this world 💯 what phone is this?"

Debbie Adlington was firm:

"Not a chance in hell even if offered a million to do it."

Thapelo Tauoe kept it short:

"I leave skies for birds."

Rafiq Hendricks added:

"On the wings of an angel."

Nosicelo Tyaliti said:

"Not after one tourist made a mistake and lost his life, I'm sorry I will never 🙆‍♂️"

Lewis concluded:

"A few years back, that other guy from the US broke his bones and almost died; that was horror, a dangerous sport 👀⚠️"

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