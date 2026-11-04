Kai Cenat went viral after revealing his TikTok LIVE battle earnings from a 30-minute session with Michael Jackson impersonator Looze Cannon

The streamer pulled in $23K USD — roughly R300K —, but fans were quick to point out that Looze Cannon reportedly earned far more

TMZ reposted the clip, sending it across social media and reigniting the conversation about just how lucrative TikTok LIVE battles can be

Kai Cenat earned well over R300K in 30 minutes during TikTok Live. Image: kaicenat

Source: Instagram

US streamer Kai Cenat stunned the internet after revealing what he pocketed from a TikTok LIVE battle that lasted just 30 minutes. The numbers were so wild, even he could barely believe them.

The battle, which took place on 3 November 2026 in America, featured Cenat going head-to-head with Looze Cannon, a viral Michael Jackson impersonator who has built a massive following through his uncanny resemblance to the late pop icon — in style, movement, and sharp-tongued humour. The two faced off in a split-screen TikTok LIVE format, with Looze Cannon streaming from a purple-lit studio in full MJ costume while Cenat held it down from a gym-style room.

Kai Cenat's $23K payday

After the battle wrapped, Cenat pulled up his TikTok balance on a separate stream, clearly not expecting what he was about to see. His shocked reaction said it all—the 30-minute session generated about $23,000 USD, which translates to roughly R300,000.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"I don't think y'all want to see how much money I have in this account," he said. "That has to be a glitch, gang."

The clip was later reposted by TMZ, sending it across social media platforms and amplifying the already-viral moment.

Looze Cannon earned even more

What really got people talking, though, was the revelation about Looze Cannon's earnings. While Cenat walked away with an impressive haul, viewers who had watched the full battle were quick to report that the impersonator had cleaned up even more. Comments claimed he earned anywhere from double to six times what Cenat made — with mentions of a million diamonds in a single battle floating around.

Watch the moment Kai Cenat reacted to his TikTok balance:

Here is what people had to say about it:

@vtalktv3:

"Nah, that is completely real. People look at these live battles and think folks are just playing around on the internet, but the revenue moving through those gifts is serious business. That is why so many people stay on live battling all night."

@theeeliterealtor:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂I love this for both of them!!"

@3allet:

"What he made in 30 mins is what some people make in a year"

@bassandfurious:

"Mike made quadruple that😂😂😂 he had a million diamonds in one battle."

@shayebutter001:

"Everytime he roasts them, and they realise what he said. He always says, ' Okay, I'm sorry 🤣🤣🤣🤣 cracks me up every time!!"

@bingnicenez:

"If he made that, Michael made six times as much. I was watching that battle!"

@scgawd:

"Lol I keep saying @loozecannon1 is Michael real thoughts 💭 out loud 🤣🤌🏽🤌🏽 MJ was tryna be nice, but this is the stuff he definitely wanted to say 🤣🤣🤣"

Kai Cenat's look-alike assaulted by police

In a previous report from Briefly News, a viral video has sparked confusion, with fans mistaking Tedrick Washington for streamer Kai Cenat during a violent police encounter. Misidentification fuels online panic.

Source: Briefly News