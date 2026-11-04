Gilbert Promotions broke its silence after viral social media posts claimed Makhadzi had been kidnapped in Botswana

The Botswana promoter confirmed a High Court order compelled Makhadzi to surrender her passport over an alleged contract breach

The company denied mishandling a P1 million payment and warned it was exploring defamation legal options

Gilbert Promotions dismissed claims that Makhadzi had been kidnapped in Botswana, clarifying the situation surrounding the singer's stay in the country. Image: Makhadzi

Source: Facebook

A Botswana entertainment promoter has fired back at claims circulating online that South African music star Makhadzi is being held against her will, insisting the situation is rooted entirely in a court-sanctioned legal process.

Gilbert Promotions issued a detailed statement pushing back against what it described as a wave of online panic, explaining that the High Court of Botswana issued a legitimate urgent order requiring Makhadzi to hand over her passport. She is to remain in custody until a formal court hearing on 9 November 2026. The legal standoff is linked to an alleged breach of contract involving her One Woman Show, which was scheduled for 12 September 2026.

The company stated, stressing that its conduct has been in full accordance with Botswana's judicial system:

"The public is encouraged to distinguish between the enforcement of a court order and allegations of kidnapping."

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The P1 million payment dispute

Gilbert Promotions also addressed a financial dispute dating back to 2022, responding to claims that it had pocketed money belonging to Makhadzi. The promoter flatly denied ever receiving a direct payment of P1 million from the artist or any shared business venture.

According to the company, revenue from the 2022 One Woman Show was processed exclusively through independent ticketing platform Webtickets, which distributed funds automatically into separate accounts held by Gilbert Promotions, Makhadzi, and her former label, Open Mic Productions. The promoter invited scrutiny of those records, saying transaction statements would speak for themselves. The statement reads:

"Webtickets transaction records and financial statements should provide an objective account. Should any contrary allegations be made, we welcome the presentation of supporting documentary evidence."

Defamation warning and failed mediation

The promoter made clear it is not taking the online accusations lightly. With allegations of "stealing a million pula" spreading across social media, Gilbert Promotions said the reputational damage to a brand built over decades in Botswana's entertainment industry is significant, and it is actively reviewing its legal options regarding defamation.

The company also revealed that it made several attempts to settle the contract dispute privately before turning to the courts, but those efforts did not succeed.

"Botswana is a country governed by the rule of law," the statement concluded. "Every individual, regardless of popularity, nationality, or international standing, is expected to respect the laws and judicial processes of the Republic of Botswana. We believe that facts, evidence, and the rule of law should prevail."

Makhadzi claimed she was held captive

Limpopo singer Makhadzi claimed men she did not trust to be legitimate law enforcement held her passport, car, and belongings for three days in Botswana.

Makhadzi said she quietly slipped off stage during her fourth song after her road manager signalled her, only to find the men waiting outside.

Source: Briefly News