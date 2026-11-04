29 minutes ago by Byron Pillay Orania holds its own elections on 4 November with independent candidates and no political parties Orania held its own elections on 4 November 2026, with independent candidates contesting community council seats and no political parties on the ballot. Read more

4 hours ago by Byron Pillay Gayton McKenzie Refuses to Speak to Media at Bloemfontein Voting Station Gayton McKenzie refused to talk to the media at a voting station in Bloemfontein. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images FREE STATE — Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie refused to engage with reporters when approached at the Norman Doubell voting station in Heidedal, Bloemfontein, on 4 November 2026, citing what he described as deliberate media bias against his party. McKenzie was at the station to cast his vote when an eNCA journalist approached him for his thoughts. The PA leader declined to field any questions, stating that the PA had implemented a blanket media ban. "Our party don't speak to the media, and we're standing by that because we feel the media is against our party, and they are helping the Democratic Alliance, particularly in the Western Cape," he said. He maintained the position even as journalists pressed him on how he felt about the day, saying that he was just giving them reasons why he would not speak to them. McKenzie was careful to note that his frustration was not directed at all outlets equally, saying some media organisations had not been hostile towards the PA. However, he indicated that a universal ban remained in place regardless of which publication or broadcaster approached the party.

4 hours ago by Mbalenhle Butale KZN police sergeant removed from election duty over political party-branded vehicle A KZN police sergeant was removed from election duty over party posters, while an alleged assault in Umlazi and a K9 collision injured three officers in KZN Read more

4 hours ago by Tebogo Mokwena NCC leader Fadiel Adams forgets ID card on Election Day in Mitchells Plain NCC leader Fadiel Adams forgot his ID at a Mitchells Plain polling station, delaying his vote, then praised the IEC as South Africans reacted online in 2026. Read more

5 hours ago by Mbalenhle Butale “She must queue like everyone else”: Voters reject Buffalo City mayor’s request to skip line Gonubie voters refused to let Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku bypass the queue on election day, earning praise from South Africans online after viral video. Read more

7 hours ago by Byron Pillay Helen Zille Rules Out Depending on EFF for DA to Govern Johannesburg Helen Zille discussed whether the DA could work with the EFF in Johannesburg. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images GAUTENG — The Democratic Alliance's Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille has discussed a coalition arrangement with the Economic Freedom Fighters as a condition for her party taking power in Johannesburg after the upcoming election. Speaking to journalists ahead of casting her vote in Emmarentia on 4 November 2026, Zille said the DA would choose opposition over an ungovernable coalition if it meant depending on the EFF to hold a majority. When asked how a DA-led Johannesburg would differ from previous attempts, Zille did not hesitate. "We won't run it in a nine-party coalition that depended on the EFF to get through," she said "I promise you if we have to run a nine-party coalition dependent on the EFF, we will go into opposition. Because that is ungovernability defined." She elaborated that such an arrangement was structurally flawed from the outset, describing the EFF as arch opponents. Zille further stated that the Red Berets and the DA had almost nothing in common, saying that the EFF believed in a totalitarian system, while the DA believed in freedom. Zille says voters must decide whether to rescue the city On the broader campaign, Zille acknowledged that the DA had done what it could and that the outcome now rested with the electorate. "We've done all we can. And in the end, it's over to the voters. The voters must decide whether they want to rescue their city or not," she said.

7 hours ago by Byron Pillay President Cyril Ramaphosa casts his vote in Hyde Park, Johannesburg President Cyril Ramaphosa and First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe cast their votes at Hyde Park High School in Sandton, Johannesburg.

8 hours ago by Mbalenhle Butale Long Queues at Voting Stations As South Africans Head to the Polls A long queue at a voting station in eThekwini. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original SOUTH AFRICA - Elections are in full swing across South Africa, with long, snaking queues already spotted at voting stations in different parts of the country as thousands of voters turn out to cast their ballots. Voters are electing municipal representatives who will be responsible for local governance and service delivery, including water, sanitation, roads and electricity. Service delivery has emerged as a major concern among voters, with many saying they are basing their choices on how municipalities have performed. Others say they are hoping for change in their towns and cities. Several political leaders and mayoral candidates have also been spotted casting their votes as the country heads to the polls. Incumbent Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya said infrastructure development would be a priority for the city should she return to office following the elections. Meanwhile, the DA's Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, was spotted casting her vote at Emmarentia Primary School in Johannesburg. In eThekwini, Mayor Cyril Xaba cast his ballot at Cowies Hill Community Hall in Ward 18 on Wednesday morning. Voting continues at stations across the country as South Africans decide who will represent them in their respective municipalities.

8 hours ago by Mbalenhle Butale IEC reports smooth start to 2026 Local Government Elections The IEC reports a smooth start to South Africa’s 2026 Local Government Elections, clarifies voting rules and warns against breaching any electoral laws. Read more

9 hours ago by Byron Pillay Duduzane Zuma Predicts All-Out MK Party Win in Durban as He Casts His Vote uMkhonto weSizwe Party Deputy President Duduzane Zuma cast his vote in Durban. Image: @Nkulee_Njilo

Source: Twitter KWAZULU-NATAL — uMkhonto weSizwe Party Deputy President Duduzane Zuma cast his vote in Durban on Wednesday, declaring that his party would secure an outright victory in its first-ever local government elections. Zuma, the son of former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, voted at Roseland Primary School in Newlands East. Newlands East falls within the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, a Category A municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. Speaking after voting, Zuma expressed no doubt about the outcome. "It is certainly going to be an all-out win … that is what we expect, and that is what we've been working for," he said. "The time for talking is done. The mission will be accomplished today without doubt." The party's confidence ahead of the elections is rooted in its commanding performance during the 2024 South African national elections, where it emerged as the single largest party in eThekwini by a considerable margin. In that contest, the MK Party secured 48.1% of the vote in the metro, translating to 602,632 votes. The Democratic Alliance came second with 24.0% (300,652 votes), while the African National Congress finished third on 15.2% (190,525 votes). The MK Party's surge came largely at the expense of the ANC, which had historically been one of eThekwini's strongest voting blocs in KwaZulu-Natal.