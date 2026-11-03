Makhadzi claimed her passport, car and belongings were held for three days by men she did not trust to be legitimate law enforcement

DIRCO spokesperson Clayson Monyela confirmed the department was aware of the situation and was actively attending to the matter

A contractual dispute between Makhadzi and a Botswana promoter appears to be at the centre of the ordeal

Makhadzi is confirmed to be safe in Botswana. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Limpopo-born musician Makhadzi found herself in a frightening situation in Botswana on 3 November 2026, after claiming that her passport, car and belongings were withheld by men she was not convinced were genuine law enforcement officers. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has since confirmed that the South African High Commission in Gaborone stepped in to help resolve the matter.

Makhadzi described a tense scene in which her road manager used a discreet hand signal to alert her mid-performance — during her fourth song on stage. She quietly slipped away while her dancers carried on, only to find a group of men waiting for her outside the venue.

DIRCO confirms singer is safe

DIRCO spokesperson Clayson Monyela confirmed that the department had been following the situation after Makhadzi raised the alarm publicly on social media. "We are attending to this matter. An update will be provided," Monyela said in an early statement.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A later update brought some relief, with Monyela confirming that Makhadzi had visited the South African High Commission in Gaborone personally. "The matter is being attended to. She was at the South African High Commission in Gaborone earlier today. She and her team are safe and back at their hotel. The contractual dispute is being dealt with," he said.

Contractual dispute at the heart of the drama

Social media users pieced together a more complicated picture behind the scenes. According to reactions online, the situation stems from a contractual disagreement between Makhadzi and a Botswana event promoter.

@Chris_Madome wrote:

"She was booked for a Show in Botswana, and she was paid a deposit; she never showed up or even apologised for not showing up. So the event promoters want their money back because Makhadzi failed to honour their agreement. In Botswana, we respect agreements, and we also implement our Laws."

@bongyluaziey offered a more detailed account:

"The promoter is said to have taken Makhadzi to Court after she allegedly breached their contractual agreement. Makhadzi believes she paid the money to her promoter; however, she also claimed she was defrauded of roughly 60k by the same promoter. It's alleged that Makhadzi was to pay over 129k as a deposit for her & her team's stay in Botswana. An additional 500k was also expected for lost revenue, promotional costs, as well as legal costs."

@therealiNaz offered a different perspective, noting:

"Artists unfortunately have to expand their fan base, and the only way to do it is to go to the so-called villages. In fact, 'the Villagers' appreciate the Makhadzi music more than you town guys."

Makhadzi is reportedly expected to appear in court in connection with unpaid accommodation costs from her mini tour to Botswana.

Makhadzi was allegedly held hostage in Botswana. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi urges fans to buy tickets

In related news, Briefly News, Makhadzi appealed to her Khadzinators to purchase tickets for her one-woman show set for 24 December 2026 at Peter Mokaba Stadium

The Limpopo-born singer revealed she booked a rare international act for the big night.

Source: Briefly News