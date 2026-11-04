'DiepCity' Actress Luyanda Shezi Gets Married as a Pedi Bride in a Stunning Video
- Former DiepCity and Homecoming actress Luyanda Shezi shared a video of her wedding on Instagram on 3 November 2026
- Shezi tied the knot in a traditional Pedi wedding ceremony, showing off her bridal look
- Fellow celebrities and fans flooded the comments with congratulations for the young actress
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Former DiepCity and Homecoming actress Luyanda Shezi has officially walked down the aisle, and the internet is buzzing. The young star shared a video on Instagram on 3 November 2026, revealing she is now married after tying the knot in a traditional Pedi ceremony.
Vilakazi previously played Dawn Thandeka King's on-screen daughter and starred opposite Chrispen Nyathi on DiepCity.
Fans of the canned paid tribute to actress and comedian Lebogang, who played Khelina on the show.
Shezi confirmed her marriage on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, and wrote:
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"About last week. Officially a Pedi wife 💍♥️ , rrg it was beautiful🥹 #membeso."
Celebs and Fans React to the News
Activist Jacinta Ngobese posted:
"Tjoooo🔥🔥🔥 anisebahle 😍 Congratulations Darling." Below are more reactions from fans and familiar faces:
@dawnthandeka_king:
"Congratulations, my darling, I love this for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️"
@mafunah_:
"Go upstairs' oooh man congratulations ❤️🙌beautiful ❤️🔥"
theomatshoba responded:
"Oh, Queen! 🥺 A huge congratulations to you guys. You looked gorgeous! 🤍🤍🤍🤍😍😍😍."
millicent_menyatso said:
"May your union be filled with endless love and blessings✨."
_amandadlamini_ responded:
"When love wins, it shows off…what a beautiful time we had ❤️🤞🏼🥳🥳."
@kgaogelo_monama:
"Oooooohhhhhh Lu Congratulations boo🥰🥰🥰"
@nompumelelo_vilakazi responded:
"❤️Congratulations sisi ❤️"
nkosazana_nsiko_zuke reacted:
"Aaargh man, wawumuhle umcimbi wenu, nginifisela umendo onezibusiso🥺🥺🥺🥺🌻."
mazwi_sive wrote:
"Congratulations. 👏🏾🙌🏾. May God richly bless your union."
@komie_mohale said:
"Congratulations beautiful🔥🔥😍"
@lonlisha_lisha reacted:
"Congratulations 🥂 darling
DiepCity Star Nompumelelo Vilakazi discusses her role in Isithembu Sika Msongelwa
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Nompumelelo Vilakazi lifted the lid on her role in Mzansi Magic's polygamy show Isithembu Sika Msongelwa.
Vilakazi is famously known for her portrayal as Sne, a young businesswoman in Mzansi Magic's canned telenovela DiepCity.
Fans of the actress previously commented on her character in the Monday night drama series Isithembu Sika Msongelwa.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za