South African referee Luxolo Badi has become the subject of social media scrutiny after screenshots of alleged old posts appeared online, with supporters claiming the content showed he had previously backed Orlando Pirates.

The controversy gained momentum in the context of recent Premier Soccer League fixtures, including the high-profile Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, with rival fans questioning whether Badi could be considered impartial given the alleged posts.

**SAFA's Ebrahim Sidesteps Badi Claims**

Soccer Laduma sought comment from South African Football Association (SAFA) Head of Referees Abdul Ebrahim, specifically on the association's stance regarding referees who hold personal club allegiances, the regulations governing conflicts of interest, and whether officials are required to declare any affiliations before being assigned to particular matches.

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Ebrahim's response, however, did not directly address the claims about Badi. Instead, he turned his attention to what he described as a broader public education problem surrounding football's rules.

"There has always been a need to educate the broader public on the laws of the game. Something both SuperSport and SABC could do something about but somehow don't have the time or money. Maybe one day soon a newspaper will start publishing the laws of the game so that everyone can start understanding what football is really all about. I am disappointed," Ebrahim told the Siya crew.

**Allegiances Versus Professional Conduct**

The debate around Badi reflects a tension that is not unique to refereeing. Across football, players regularly turn out for clubs they did not support growing up, coaches operate in environments entirely separate from their personal loyalties, and media professionals are expected to report objectively regardless of their own club affiliations.

The standard applied to match officials is no different. Referees are expected to approach every appointment with full impartiality, irrespective of any personal football loyalties held before or during their careers.

The core question, therefore, is not whether Badi once supported a particular club, but whether any such allegiance has influenced his professional conduct and whether his decisions on the pitch can withstand scrutiny.

Questions regarding the specific SAFA guidelines that govern potential conflicts of interest in referee appointments, and how such situations are formally managed, remain unanswered following Ebrahim's response.

Source: Briefly News