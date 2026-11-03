Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly identified Durban City midfielder Tylo Sanger as a transfer target

The 22-year-old has featured in every minute of Durban City's campaign, helping the club reach the CAF Confederation Cup group stages

Sanger's agent Mike Makaab acknowledged the interest but urged caution over the growing attention surrounding his client

Durban City midfielder Tylo Sanger has attracted interest from Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns following a standout start to the current season with the KwaZulu-Natal club.

The 22-year-old has been a fixture in Durban City's starting lineup since arriving at the club, completing every minute of their campaign to date. His form has played a part in the Citizens' remarkable run to the CAF Confederation Cup group stages, a result that surpassed expectations for the Durban-based outfit.

Sanger's Rise Through Adversity

Sanger's journey to this point has not been straightforward. He showed early promise as a teenager before a significant injury disrupted his development. After recovering, he rebuilt his career at Cape Town Spurs under coach Nasief Morris, where his performances attracted sufficient attention for Durban City to offer him a trial. He seized the opportunity and quickly cemented a regular starting berth.

His agent, Mike Makaab, confirmed that clubs from within the Premier Soccer League and from abroad have been monitoring the midfielder's progress. Makaab described Sanger's rise as particularly impressive given how rapidly he established himself following his move.

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Makaab Urges Patience Over Hype

Despite welcoming the recognition his client has received, Makaab cautioned against placing excessive pressure on the youngster at this stage of his development. He pointed out that Sanger has spent fewer than six months playing professional football at PSL level, and that unrealistic expectations can harm rather than help emerging players.

Makaab stressed that talent alone does not guarantee success at the highest level, and that Sanger would need to maintain his work rate and remain grounded if he is to take the next step in his career. While acknowledging the midfielder's potential to become a special player, he emphasised that sustained hard work remains essential to any further progression.

With both Pirates and Sundowns reportedly keeping tabs on him, Sanger is shaping up as one of the more closely watched players heading into the next transfer window.

Source: Briefly News