South African fine artist Siphesihle Ntsungwana created a large-scale painted portrait of Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee

A time-lapse video of the painting process went viral on Instagram after the artist shared it on Thursday, 29 October 2026

Fans spotted the portrait on Black Coffee's own page, suggesting the DJ reshared the artwork for his millions of followers

Artist Siphesihle Ntsungwana painted Black Coffee's portrait. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

A South African fine artist has set social media alight after painting a striking portrait of one of the country's biggest musical exports. Siphesihle Ntsungwana shared a time-lapse video of herself creating the piece on Instagram on Thursday, 29 October 2026, and the internet has been buzzing ever since.

Siphesihle's Black Coffee portrait

The time-lapse, filmed indoors against a plain studio wall, captures Ntsungwana progressively building up a large portrait of Black Coffee — the bald, bearded, glasses-wearing DJ and producer who took home a Grammy Award in 2023. Set against a bold yellow background, the finished piece is detailed and immediately recognisable. A gentle R&B track plays softly in the background throughout the clip, adding to the focused, contemplative atmosphere of the studio session.

What really sent the post into overdrive was what happened next: fans began reporting that Black Coffee himself had reshared the artwork on his own page, giving Ntsungwana's work exposure to his millions of followers worldwide.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Fans react to the viral painting

The moment fans spotted the repost, the comments section filled up fast. Several supporters rushed back to the artist's page to let her know her talent had been recognised at the highest level.

@_siphamandla06_ wrote:

"Guess where I saw the video 🔥 he posted it 🙏"

Fellow art enthusiasts also took the opportunity to praise her technical growth. @stretchdiskfull.ps noted:

"I love how your proportions got better, solid work 🔥🔥🔥"

Not everyone was content to just celebrate, though. @mpexmavuso offered some constructive feedback alongside the praise:

"I love it. Next time do something different neh, change the background. Add trees or something to bring it to life 💪🏿💪🏿🔥🔥"

Watch Siphesihle paint the Black Coffee portrait in the original Instagram post

For a local artist to have her work acknowledged and amplified by the subject himself is no small feat, and it's clear Ntsungwana's brushwork has caught the right kind of attention.

Nomsa Mazwai raises alarm over missing dockets

Briefly News previously reported that Nomsa Mazwai has accused SAPS of losing two dockets linked to her case against black coffee and claims IPID has failed to provide answers.

Source: Briefly News