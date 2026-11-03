Single South Africans Can Win a Free Trip to Finland for a Group Blind Date Dinner
- Visit Finland launched a campaign offering 16 international singles an all-expenses-paid trip to Finland in February 2027
- The Finnish Dinner Date campaign takes selected travellers to either Helsinki or Tampere for a multi-course dinner with local singles
- South Africans aged 18 and older can enter before 11 November 2026 by posting a short video answering a dinner date question
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Finland is rolling out the welcome mat for single travellers from around the world, and the prize is a fully paid trip to one of Europe's most underrated food destinations.
Visit Finland, the country's national tourism board, has announced the Finnish Dinner Date campaign, which will fly 16 international singles to Finland in February 2027 at no cost. The initiative is designed to shine a light on Finnish cuisine by pairing it with an unexpected social twist: a group blind date dinner with local singles.
What the trip covers
The package is generous. Successful applicants will receive return international flights, private hotel accommodation, local transport, and guided sightseeing activities across a four-day stay somewhere between 9 and 19 February 2027. The 16 travellers will be split into two groups of eight, with one group heading to the coastal capital of Helsinki and the other to the Lakeland city of Tampere. Participants will only find out their destination once confirmed.
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Each group's programme includes cultural outings, outdoor experiences, traditional Finnish saunas, and a multi-course dinner alongside local Finnish singles. The Helsinki menu has been crafted by Chef Adele Kinnunen of the acclaimed Café Savoy, while Bocuse d'Or competitor Henry Tikkanen will design the Tampere spread. Organisers are clear that the dinners are structured as group social events, not a formal matchmaking service.
How South Africans can enter
The competition is free to enter and open to anyone aged 18 and older, excluding Finnish citizens and permanent residents. South African applicants will need a valid passport and must handle their own Schengen visa application if selected.
To apply, entrants must record a short video in English responding to the prompt: "What would you serve on a dinner date, and why?" The video must then be posted publicly to Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube using the hashtag #FinnishDinnerDate and tagging Visit Finland. YouTube entries may be uploaded as unlisted for privacy. Applicants must also complete a registration form at FinnishDinnerDate.com, including a direct link to their video.
Entries will be judged on authenticity, creativity, and personal expression. The deadline is 10 November 2026 at 11:59 a.m. Finnish time. Visit Finland plans to notify the 16 chosen travellers privately before making a public announcement on 1 December 2026. Selected participants will have 48 hours to accept their spot.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting. Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za