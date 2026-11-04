The IEC held its first media briefing of election day on Wednesday, 4 November, with its chairperson sharing the opening status of voting stations nationwide

IEC Chairperson Mosotho Moepya clarified key voting rules, including restrictions on where registered voters may cast their ballots

The commission warned that violations of electoral law could carry penalties of up to five years in prison

The IEC has reported a smooth start to the elections. Image: ILARIA FINIZIO

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has declared a largely successful opening to the 2026 Local Government Elections, with voting stations across the country receiving voters from the early hours of Wednesday, 4 November.

IEC Chairperson Mosotho Moepya addressed journalists at the commission's first election-day media briefing, reporting that operations had begun without significant disruption in the vast majority of locations. He encouraged registered voters to get to their nearest voting station without delay.

"All indications that we have at this stage are that we have opened successfully almost everywhere in the country. I'm not saying every little place has no problem. I'm saying to you, indications are that we have opened successfully almost everywhere," Moepya said.

Key voting rules South Africans must know

Moepya used the briefing to reinforce several voting procedures that apply on election day. Voters are required to cast their ballots at the specific station where they registered and cannot simply present themselves at another station within their ward.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

On the matter of MEC7 certificates, the chairperson clarified that these will only be issued to individuals who can demonstrate that they applied for registration but whose names do not appear on the voters' roll.

The IEC also reminded political parties of the boundaries within which they may operate on polling day. Campaigning inside voting station premises is prohibited, as are organised public gatherings such as marches, demonstrations and political rallies anywhere in the country. Low-key campaigning outside voting station boundaries, however, remains permissible.

"In general, the law does not enforce campaign silence on election day," Moepya explained.

See X post about the report from the IEC here:

Violations could mean jail time

The commission issued a firm warning to anyone considering breaching electoral regulations, noting that offenders face a fine or imprisonment of up to five years.

Moepya also appealed to South Africans to remain vigilant against misinformation and disinformation circulating during the election period, urging the public to seek information only from credible and verified sources.

The IEC confirmed it would continue monitoring voting operations throughout the day and issue further updates as results and developments emerge.

21 arrests made special voting days

Briefly News also reported that South Africa's National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) confirmed that law enforcement registered 21 criminal dockets during the two-day special voting period ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections. NATJOINTS co-chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili detailed the country's security environment. Mosikili stated that the reported offences included murder, arson, intimidation, theft of tents and banners, and the destruction of official election material. She noted that courts had already received five of these dockets.

Source: Briefly News