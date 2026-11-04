The South African Weather Service forecast extreme heat above 36°C across the Western Cape and Northern Cape on election day

Eastern provinces including Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal face Yellow Level 4 severe storm warnings with hail, lightning and flash flooding

Electoral analysts warn that extreme weather conditions could suppress voter turnout, hitting lower-income communities hardest

SA IEC voting setup. Images: Nigel Jared/Getty

Source: Getty Images

South Africans heading to the polls for the local government elections face dramatically different weather conditions depending on where they live, with forecasters warning of dangerous heat in the west and violent storms in the east.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued alerts covering much of the country. The Western Cape and Northern Cape are expected to endure daytime highs above 36°C, with temperatures in valley areas potentially climbing into the low 40s. The mid-30s are also forecast across parts of the Free State, North West, Gauteng, Limpopo and the Lowveld of Mpumalanga.

Severe storm warnings for the East

While voters in the west battle the heat, those in the eastern half of the country face a different threat altogether. SAWS issued Yellow Level 4 impact-based warnings for parts of Mpumalanga and northwestern KwaZulu-Natal, with the risk of flash flooding, damaging hail, high-frequency lightning and powerful wind gusts capable of bringing down utility poles and power lines during the afternoon.

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Gauteng, sitting somewhere in between, carries a 30% chance of scattered showers and thundershowers, with conditions that could deteriorate sharply during the peak afternoon voting window.

Weather could dampen voter participation

Political analysts say the timing could not be worse. Political analyst Oscar van Heerden pointed out that although parties routinely encourage early voting, many citizens delay their trips until late afternoon to avoid long midday queues. When storms arrive during those hours, undecided or casual voters are more likely to stay home than brave the weather.

Elections analyst Wayne Sussman highlighted that the burden falls unevenly. Voters with access to private transport can reach permanent polling stations more easily. Those from lower-income communities often walk to temporary tented voting stations, and when extreme weather strikes, they may face an impossible choice between protecting their homes from flood damage and casting their ballot.

The conditions serve as a timely reminder of how factors well outside the electoral system can shape who shows up and who stays home.

Dark rain clouds and lightning striking in a residential area. Images: rbkomar/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on severe weather in South Africa

Briefly News recently reported on a terrifyingly beautiful scene captured over Pretoria’s Moot area as lightning streaked across the night sky.

recently reported on a terrifyingly beautiful scene captured over Pretoria’s Moot area as lightning streaked across the night sky. Five provinces were told to brace for hail and flash floods as severe thunderstorm warnings were issued until 22:00 on Tuesday.

A 20-year-old co-pilot texted her boyfriend about turbulence 10 minutes before a Learjet crashed in Florida, killing all nine people on board.

Source: Briefly News