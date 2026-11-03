Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus named only one specialist hooker in his 37-man squad for the November international tour

Erasmus confirmed Johan Grobbelaar was left out despite calling him his leading candidate for the team's player of the year award

Six uncapped players joined the Springboks camp on Monday as Erasmus eyes Rugby World Cup 2027 depth-building

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has addressed one of the more debated decisions in his 37-man squad for the November international tour: the exclusion of hooker Johan Grobbelaar and the reliance on Malcolm Marx as the only specialist in that position.

Erasmus confirmed that Grobbelaar had been part of open conversations with the coaching staff and remains a valued member of the national programme. He went as far as naming Grobbelaar as his top candidate for the team's player of the year award, a reflection of the impact the hooker has made across the season.

Why Grobbelaar Was Left Out

Despite that praise, Erasmus explained that the coaching staff already have a thorough understanding of what Grobbelaar brings to the table. Rather than taking him on tour, they opted to use the available spots to develop other players, particularly flanker Marco van Staden, who can provide hooker cover when needed.

Erasmus was clear that the omission is not a comment on Grobbelaar's form or his standing in the squad, adding that the 2027 Rugby World Cup remains well within his sights.

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With Bongi Mbonambi currently outside the national setup, Deon Fourie sidelined through injury, and Grobbelaar now absent from the touring party, Jan-Hendrik Wessels provides a second option at hooker given his previous experience across both loosehead prop and the No. 2 jersey.

6 Uncapped Players to Get Their Chance

The November tour also marks a significant moment for six players who have yet to wear a Springbok jersey in a Test match. Riley Norton, Emmanuel Tshituka, Luan Giliomee, Yaqeen Ahmed, Markus Muller and Sebastian de Klerk all joined the squad camp on Monday, where they began learning the team's systems and structures.

Erasmus indicated that all six stand a genuine chance of featuring against top international opposition in the coming weeks. He described each of them as bringing distinct qualities to the group and expressed confidence in what they could contribute at the highest level.

The inclusion of emerging talent alongside established Springboks reflects Erasmus' broader strategy of building squad depth in the two years leading up to the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Source: Briefly News