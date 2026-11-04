Makhadzi broke down in tears inside a Botswana court on 4 November 2026 during a legal dispute with a local promoter

The South African star has since broken her silence following the emotional courtroom moment

Netizens on X flooded the post with reactions, with many urging Makhadzi to blacklist Botswana entirely

Makhadzi speaks out after Botswana court over promoter dispute. Image: MakhadziSA

Source: UGC

South African music star Makhadzi found herself at the centre of a dramatic legal showdown in Botswana on 4 November 2026, breaking down in tears during a court appearance linked to a dispute with a local promoter. She has since spoken out about the ordeal.

The Limpopo-born star sparked a debate when the promoter Gilbert rubbished Makhadzi's kidnapping claims online.

Botswana channel Mmegi Online shared a video of the singer speaking after the court appearance.

"Makhadzi, born Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, says that despite everything that has transpired over the past few days, she is happy to be heading back home, adding that Botswana will forever hold a special place in her heart," said the publication.

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Peeps comment on Makhadzi's ordeal

@TruthOrPeace_ said:

"If I were her, I would never set foot in Botswana."

@SNR_Lebo:

"South African artist must leave that desert alone. It's for Camels"

@Sunflowerreal:

"Come back home, Khadzi, and never go back to that country."

@thabo_ms:

"Masepa is a special place. She suffered too much disrespect; she must blacklist them."

@lordmanoosh:

"Now she will understand that other countries' laws must be respected. I am sure during all of this, they checked her papers and passport!... all these pan-Africanists never travel without proper documents"

@GMTenego:

"Duela...ka December o boe gape"

Makhadzi speaks following drama in Botswana court. Images: MakhadziSA

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi Pleads for Forgiveness After Threats to Boycott Her Makhadzi One Woman Show 2026

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi has responded after facing backlash and boycott threats over comments linked to the death of Mossel Bay teenager Nhamulo Sambo.

On 3 June 2026, she broke her silence on X, resharing a TikTok video of her lip-syncing to one of her songs and a heartfelt caption.

Social media reactions were mixed: some users advised her to verify facts before speaking publicly, while others defended her right to apologise and learn from mistakes.

Source: Briefly News