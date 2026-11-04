Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the signing of winger Elias Mokwana, making him the club's seventh acquisition under coach Fernando Da Cruz

Mokwana, 27, became a free agent after mutually parting ways with Tunisian club Espérance Sportive de Tunis in mid-September

The Bafana Bafana international is expected to bolster Chiefs' attack as the club looks to close the goal gap on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of South African winger Elias Mokwana on a free transfer, with the club making the announcement on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old returns to domestic football after two seasons abroad, most recently at Espérance Sportive de Tunis in Tunisia, whom he joined from Sekhukhune United in 2024. Mokwana became a free agent in mid-September following a mutual termination of his contract with the Tunisian giants.

Mokwana's route back to South Africa

During his debut season in the Tunisian Ligue 1, Mokwana recorded seven goals and four assists across 38 appearances. He was subsequently loaned to Saudi Pro League side Al Hazem, though the arrangement was not converted into a permanent deal. His return to Espérance Sportive de Tunis proved complicated, as the club had filled all available foreign player registrations, leaving him without competitive minutes.

With regular game time unavailable and his Bafana Bafana ambitions at stake, both parties agreed to part ways, clearing his path to a new club.

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"Kaizer Chiefs have signed Bafana Bafana international Elias Mokwana. The talented winger joins the Club after gaining valuable experience in North Africa and the Middle East," the club said in an official statement.

"The 27-year-old, who hails from KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga, returns to South African football after spending the past two seasons abroad following his move from Sekhukhune United to Tunisian giants, Espérance Sportive de Tunis, in 2024. Welcome to the Kaizer Chiefs Family."

Chiefs bolster attack under Da Cruz

Mokwana becomes the seventh player Amakhosi have signed since Fernando Da Cruz took charge, with the Portuguese coach specifically targeting reinforcements in the attacking third.

Chiefs currently sit as the third-highest scoring side in the Betway Premiership, netting 14 goals in nine matches. Log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns lead the scoring charts with 27 goals from 10 games. In comparison, second-placed Orlando Pirates have contributed 21 goals in nine outings, highlighting the gap Chiefs are aiming to close as the season progresses.

Source: Briefly News