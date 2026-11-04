Traffic Officer Rendani Maluta Killed in Rustenburg After Drunk Driver Flees Stop
- Provincial Inspector Rendani Maluta died on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, after a driver struck him during a routine interception near the R510 road in Rustenburg
- The 41-year-old suspect, who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, was arrested following a joint police pursuit
- MEC Tsotso Tlhapi visited the scene and paid tribute to Maluta, who had served at the Rustenburg Provincial Traffic Station for 14 years
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NORTH WEST — Tragedy struck the Rustenburg traffic department on Tuesday morning, November 3, 2026, when a hit-and-run motorist fatally struck an officer performing routine road checks near the R510 junction.
According to Arrive Alive, Provincial Inspector Rendani Maluta, aged 41, suffered fatal injuries around 10:00. He had stepped into Bophuthatswana Street to signal a light utility vehicle heading toward Meriting. Witnesses reported that the vehicle had run several stop signs before its right side collided with the officer. The motorist failed to stop and sped away from the fatal scene.
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Perpetrators charged
Colleagues of the fallen officer immediately gave chase alongside South African Police Service (SAPS) units. Teams tracked down and cornered the driver and alleged that he was highly intoxicated at the time of his capture. The perpetrator faces formal charges in the Tlhabane Magistrate's Court on Thursday, November 5, 2026.
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Who was Maluta?
Maluta was a 14-year veteran at the Rustenburg Provincial Traffic Station. Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Tsotso Tlhapi surveyed the site, describing the death as a major setback to regional law enforcement efforts right as peak holiday travel commences.
Tlhapi offered her sympathies to Maluta's relatives and peers while commending law enforcement for securing a swift arrest. She urged all drivers to obey road traffic laws responsibly. Official funeral logistics will follow family meetings, Arrive Alive reported.
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Toyota Quantum driver killed in crash with Nyala
In a related article, Briefly News reported on a taxi driver who died after his Toyota Quantum crashed into a stationary SAPS Nyala on the N3 in Germiston.
The Nyala had reportedly broken down in a live lane before the collision, while rescue workers used hydraulic equipment to free the trapped driver.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za