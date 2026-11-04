The Springboks have sent a heartfelt message to New Zealand Rugby following the death of a long-serving member of the All Blacks' team

SA Rugby President Mark Alexander has shared an emotional tribute that highlights the special bond between international rugby teams

The tragic news comes as the All Blacks continue their preparations for a Nations Championship showdown against Scotland in Edinburgh

SA Rugby has paid tribute after All Blacks head of security Logan Cadwallader died in Scotland, with Springboks president Mark Alexander sending condolences. Image: springboks / X

Source: Twitter

South African Rugby (SA Rugby) has joined the rugby fraternity in mourning the death of All Blacks head of security Logan Cadwallader, who passed away in Scotland. The Springboks issued a heartfelt statement on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, extending their condolences to New Zealand Rugby and Cadwallader's family.

The message, issued in the name of SA Rugby President Mark Alexander, recognised the close relationships that exist between rugby teams, even when they compete against each other on the field.

Springboks send condolences to All Blacks family

In a statement published on the Springboks' official X account on Wednesday, Alexander expressed the organisation's sympathy following Cadwallader's death.

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"To NZ Rugby and the Cadwallader family, please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of Logan Cadwallader," the statement read.

Alexander also reflected on the special connections formed through rugby, describing the sport as something that extends beyond competition.

"At times such as these, we are reminded that rugby is more than a game; we're a family bound together by shared values, lifelong friendships and a profound sense of belonging," he added.

He concluded by reaffirming South Africa's support for those affected by the loss.

"We stand with you in mourning and share in your sadness during this difficult time."

See the statement on X below:

What happened to All Blacks head of security Logan Cadwallader?

New Zealand Rugby confirmed that Cadwallader died following a medical event at the All Blacks' team hotel in Edinburgh on Sunday morning, 1 November 2026. He had been part of the All Blacks environment for 10 years and travelled with the team throughout that period.

Head coach Dave Rennie described him as "the ultimate team man, loved and trusted by all and a true professional".

Cadwallader also served in the New Zealand Army and the New Zealand Special Air Service Regiment (NZSAS), with deployments to Bosnia, East Timor, Afghanistan and the Solomon Islands.

Rugby community united in mourning

The All Blacks are in Scotland preparing for their Nations Championship encounter against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, 7 November. The death has brought messages of sympathy from across the rugby community, including South Africa.

Alexander's message highlights the relationships that remain important in rugby beyond international rivalries. While the Springboks and All Blacks share one of the sport's fiercest rivalries, both teams are part of a wider rugby community.

Scotland suffer injury setbacks ahead of All Blacks showdown

Briefly News also reported that Scotland's preparations for their Nations Championship clash against New Zealand have been disrupted by injuries to two experienced forwards. Head coach Gregor Townsend has been forced to adjust his squad ahead of the Murrayfield encounter.

Three Edinburgh players have received opportunities to join the squad, including an uncapped 20-year-old who could make his senior international debut. The changes present Townsend with fresh selection decisions just days before Scotland face the All Blacks.

Source: Briefly News