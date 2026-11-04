Mihlali Ndamase Claps Back at Plastic Surgery Rumours
- A recording of Mihlali Ndamase's livestream surfaced on social media, where she addressed ongoing plastic surgery speculation head-on
- The influencer fired back at followers who questioned her appearance, pointing to filters as the reason her face looks different in recent TikToks
- Mihlali has faced years of accusations ranging from a BBL to skin bleaching, and her Turkey trip only added more fuel to the fire
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Mihlali Ndamase has finally had enough. A recording of the South African influencer's livestream emerged on 4 November 2026, capturing the moment she took direct aim at followers who have long accused her of going under the knife.
"I don't get along with people who don't use their brains," she said bluntly, setting the tone for what followed.
Mihlali blames filters, not surgery
The content creator zeroed in on a pattern she has noticed in her TikTok comment sections, where viewers repeatedly suggest something about her face has changed. Her response? They simply do not understand how filters work.
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"Why is it that in my recent TikToks, people comment, saying, 'We can't get used to whatever she has done to her face.' You don't know filters?" she said.
She went further, explaining that some of the filters she uses are designed to enhance her lips and give her skin an airbrushed finish.
"You don't know how filters work since you're always accusing me of getting plastic surgery?"
Years of online scrutiny
This is not the first time Mihlali has found herself at the centre of body-related gossip. After having dental work done, speculation grew that she had also had additional cosmetic procedures carried out during a trip to Turkey.
Social media users began dissecting her physical appearance, with many convinced she had undergone a BBL after noticing what they described as a more defined silhouette.
She has also faced persistent accusations of skin bleaching, with comparisons drawn between older and more recent photos of her circulating online.
The livestream recording suggests that the cumulative weight of these rumours has pushed Mihlali to speak out directly, choosing to confront the speculation rather than let it continue without a response.
Watch Mihlali Ndamase's video below.
Mzansi disses Mihlali Ndamase's new wig
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mihlali Ndamase's new wig installation.
Online users compared her new look to that of a "church aunty," saying the wig made her look much older.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za