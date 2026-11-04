A recording of Mihlali Ndamase's livestream surfaced on social media, where she addressed ongoing plastic surgery speculation head-on

The influencer fired back at followers who questioned her appearance, pointing to filters as the reason her face looks different in recent TikToks

Mihlali has faced years of accusations ranging from a BBL to skin bleaching, and her Turkey trip only added more fuel to the fire

Mihlali Ndamase addressed the rumours that she underwent plastic surgery. Images: mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase has finally had enough. A recording of the South African influencer's livestream emerged on 4 November 2026, capturing the moment she took direct aim at followers who have long accused her of going under the knife.

"I don't get along with people who don't use their brains," she said bluntly, setting the tone for what followed.

Mihlali blames filters, not surgery

The content creator zeroed in on a pattern she has noticed in her TikTok comment sections, where viewers repeatedly suggest something about her face has changed. Her response? They simply do not understand how filters work.

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"Why is it that in my recent TikToks, people comment, saying, 'We can't get used to whatever she has done to her face.' You don't know filters?" she said.

She went further, explaining that some of the filters she uses are designed to enhance her lips and give her skin an airbrushed finish.

"You don't know how filters work since you're always accusing me of getting plastic surgery?"

Mihlali Ndamase claims she uses filters in some of her photos and videos, which slightly alter her appearance. Image: mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Years of online scrutiny

This is not the first time Mihlali has found herself at the centre of body-related gossip. After having dental work done, speculation grew that she had also had additional cosmetic procedures carried out during a trip to Turkey.

Social media users began dissecting her physical appearance, with many convinced she had undergone a BBL after noticing what they described as a more defined silhouette.

She has also faced persistent accusations of skin bleaching, with comparisons drawn between older and more recent photos of her circulating online.

The livestream recording suggests that the cumulative weight of these rumours has pushed Mihlali to speak out directly, choosing to confront the speculation rather than let it continue without a response.

Watch Mihlali Ndamase's video below.

Mzansi disses Mihlali Ndamase's new wig

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mihlali Ndamase's new wig installation.

Online users compared her new look to that of a "church aunty," saying the wig made her look much older.

Source: Briefly News