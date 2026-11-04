A video captured the emotional moment Makhadzi broke down in tears inside a Botswana courtroom after her legal dispute was resolved

DIRCO spokesperson Clayson Monyela confirmed on X that the South African High Commission stepped in to help resolve the matter

The footage sparked fierce debate online, with netizens divided over who is to blame for the ordeal

Video of Makhadzi crying in a courtroom in Botswana after she was freed divided Mzansi. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

A tearful Makhadzi was caught on camera breaking down inside a Botswana courtroom after a judge granted her permission to return to South Africa, and the footage has set social media alight with strong opinions on both sides.

The video, shared by MmegiOnline, shows an emotional scene filmed indoors in what appears to be a wood-panelled courtroom. The distressed artist is visibly consoled by individuals in legal attire before money changes hands, with the overall mood shifting from grief to quiet relief.

How Makhadzi's Botswana ordeal unfolded

The saga began when Makhadzi alleged that her passport, car, and personal belongings were held for three days by men she did not recognise as legitimate law enforcement, all stemming from a contractual dispute with a local promoter. The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) confirmed on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, that the South African High Commission in Gaborone had intervened to help bring the matter to a close.

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DIRCO spokesperson Clayson Monyela took to X to share the resolution, writing: "Update: The matter was in court today. Makhadzi has been given permission to leave Botswana and return home to 🇿🇦. The contractual dispute has been resolved with both parties reaching an agreement."

The court appearance in Gaborone on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, marked the end of what had been an anxious few days for the South African star and her supporters back home.

Netizens react to the viral courtroom clip

The video stirred heated debate online, with South Africans split between sympathy for Makhadzi and frustration over how she handled her affairs. Here is what some had to say:

@Sunflowerreal wrote: "South African artists should love themselves and never take any bookings for Botswana."

@Mpopi79 added: "😂😂😂We told her this pan-African what what doesn't apply outside SA 🚮"

@Tempo_rsa called for a boycott: "South African artists must retaliate and stop all Botswana bookings. Bare tlwaela masepa."

@Mnca_mnce pushed back against that view: "Only South Africa is a banana republic. In some countries, you will abide by the laws!!!"

@shakes2517 pointed the finger elsewhere: "Lesson from this, Makhadzi, need to get a proper manager to run her affairs. This is amateur stuff for an artist like her."

Makhadzi asks fans for support

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi appealed to her Khadzinators to purchase tickets for her one-woman show set for 24 December 2026 at Peter Mokaba Stadium

The Limpopo-born singer revealed she booked a rare international act for the big night.

Source: Briefly News