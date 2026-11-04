National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams faced an embarrassing start to election day at a voting station in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain

Despite the hiccup, Adams praised the IEC for how smoothly voting was running across his party's stations on 4 November 2026

South Africans on social media had a field day after the news broke, with dozens weighing in within the first hour

Fadiel Adams forgot his ID when he went out to vote. Image: @Mothematiks

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE — National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams arrived at West End Primary School in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, for the Local Government elections on 4 November 2026, only to discover he had left his ID card at home.

The incident, reported by Eyewitness News, delayed his vote at the school, which had been his designated polling station for the day.

Adams praises IEC despite the setback

Once the matter was resolved, Adams remained upbeat and offered warm words for the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). He told EWN that his party's agents had not flagged any significant issues at voting stations, even as some Cape Town residents reported late openings and delayed delivery of voting materials at certain locations.

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"I'm tired and glad that it's over. It's been a long road. I want to congratulate the IEC for a job well done. We've not had any real complaints, nothing of substance. It seems to be flowing very, very smoothly," Adams said.

The IEC requires voters to present a green barcoded ID book, a Smart ID card, or a valid Temporary Identity Certificate at the polls. Driving licences, passports, and photocopies are not accepted as valid identification. Home Affairs offices remained open until 21:00 on election day to assist anyone needing to collect an ID or apply for a temporary certificate.

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South Africans react online

The story spread quickly on social media, with EWN's post attracting more than 20 quote posts within an hour of publication.

@morena_loape wrote:

"You guys really put this guy in parliament."

@jimmyFloyed said:

"When you are your own worst enemy."

@HlokiMabogale added:

"Something is really off ka this guy."

@RobinAdamsZA joked:

"There he goes again. Dragging the Adams Family name through the mud."

@AmReatlegile quipped:

"But he had a cigarette."

Fadiel Adams vows to return land

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Adams’ promises for Cape Town if the National Coloured Congress takes power, including a municipal land audit and action against drug outlets in city-owned housing.

Adams claimed more than 2,500 drug outlets operate in the city, with about 400 based in council-owned residential units. His proposals drew mixed reactions online, with some critics questioning their feasibility and his credibility.

Source: Briefly News