A KwaZulu-Natal police sergeant was pulled from election duties after arriving at a voting station in a vehicle displaying political party posters

A suspect was arrested at a Umlazi voting station after allegedly assaulting police officers while visibly intoxicated

Three K9 Unit officers sustained minor injuries when their vehicle collided with cattle while travelling to their election deployment

An image of a police officer voting. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

KZN - A KwaZulu-Natal police sergeant found herself removed from election duty on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, after she allegedly drove to her assigned voting station in a vehicle covered in political party branding.

The officer had been deployed to a voting facility in the Mphithini area of Donnybrook when the incident came to the attention of police management. As a precautionary measure, she was stood down from her election duties pending a formal investigation. Despite the disruption to her deployment, voting at the station continued without interruption.

KZN police commissioner issues stern warning

Acting KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Major General Phumelele Makoba did not mince her words in response to the incident.

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"We reminded our officers of their responsibilities and how they must conduct themselves," she said.

She added that the matter would be thoroughly investigated. Depending on what the investigation uncovers, the officer could face internal disciplinary proceedings as well as potential criminal charges.

Makoba made clear that any form of politically biased or unprofessional conduct by officers on duty would not be tolerated.

See X post from journalist Dasen Thathiah here:

Drunk suspect arrested, K9 officers injured in cattle collision

In other election news, the sergeant's removal was not the only incident to mark the day's proceedings. At a voting station in M Section, Umlazi, officers arrested a man who allegedly arrived at the venue visibly drunk. When police moved to address his disruptive behaviour, he allegedly turned on them and assaulted the officers. He now faces assault charges, with police also considering additional charges tied to possible violations of the Electoral Act.

Elsewhere in the province, three members of the KwaZulu-Natal K9 Unit were injured when their vehicle struck two cattle on the road as they made their way to their designated voting station in the Ibisi policing precinct. The officers sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. All three were discharged and cleared to return to their election security duties.

Police commissioner says SAPS is ready for the elections

Previously, Briefly News reported that National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola assured South Africans that the police service is prepared to guarantee both safety and fairness during the elections. Addressing concerns about electoral violence, he acknowledged that certain areas of the country remain volatile, pointing to four provinces requiring heightened attention. SAPS identified 331 high risk voting stations that they have committed to monitoring closely.

Source: Briefly News