Sonja Madzikanda, ex-wife of the late Wicknell Chivayo, was appointed co-executrix of his estate

Madzikanda had a pending multi-million-dollar matrimonial claim against Chivayo at the time of his death

The estate faces serious financial pressure, with reported debts of over US$5 million

Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife has been named co-executrix of his estate. Images: sir_wicknell

Source: Instagram

Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda has been handed a significant legal role in managing the flamboyant businessman's estate, a month after he died in a helicopter crash on 30 September 2026.

According to The Herald, Madzikanda will serve as co-executrix alongside Chivayo's sister, Esther Chivayo, jointly overseeing the administration of an estate believed to be worth millions of dollars.

Chivayo perished in the crash alongside his wife Lucy Muteke and several others who were on board the helicopter.

A month after Wicknell Chivayo’s death, his ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda was named co-executrix of his estate. Image: sir_wicknell

Source: Instagram

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From courtroom to probate

The appointment comes against the backdrop of a bitter legal battle between Madzikanda and her late ex-husband.

At the time of his death, she had an unresolved US$25 million (R411 million) matrimonial asset claim pending before the Supreme Court, stemming from their acrimonious 2024 divorce.

Chivayo had appealed to the Supreme Court in a bid to block those claims, but following his passing, the court officially removed the appeal from its roll, as the appellant is deceased. The legal dispute has since moved from active litigation into the estate administration process.

As co-executrices, Madzikanda and Esther Chivayo are now legally responsible for cataloguing the estate's full inventory, settling outstanding debts, and distributing the remaining assets.

Wicknell Chivayo and Sonja Madzikanda separated two years before his death. Image: autv_africa

Source: Instagram

A complicated estate

The estate they inherit is far from straightforward. Chivayo's well-known fleet of customised luxury vehicles, including Rolls-Royces, Maybachs, and Range Rovers, along with his liquid capital, has been legally frozen.

Reports from Zimbabwean publications indicate that three Harare luxury car dealerships are collectively owed approximately US$5.1 million in unpaid debts. On top of that, an outstanding balance of US$1.1 million remains on his Gletwyn mansion in Harare.

Adding another dimension to the story, self-proclaimed prophet Uebert Angel publicly pledged up to US$2.5 million (roughly R41.1 million) to assist in settling verified debts left behind by Chivayo.

Wicknell Chivayo was reportedly in debt at the time of his death. Image: sir_wicknell

Source: Instagram

Madzikanda's presence at mourning events

Despite their troubled history, Madzikanda attended Chivayo's funeral events and mourning gatherings. She comforted their children throughout the proceedings and had a prepared message read aloud on her behalf by a friend, with her words centring on themes of motherhood and forgiveness.

The pair were married for seven years, having tied the knot in 2017 before separating in early 2024.

Sonja Madzikanda has been named co-executrix of her ex-husband's estate weeks after his death. Image: allzimnews

Source: Instagram

Wicknell Chivayo's custom car arrives after his death

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Wicknell Chivayo's custom Rolls-Royce arriving at his house.

The car arrived weeks after the late businessman passed away, and social media had plenty to say.

Source: Briefly News