Pretoria-born billionaire Elon Musk emerged as the single largest individual political funder in the 2026 US midterm elections

The Tesla and SpaceX founder poured $483 million (approximately R8.5 billion) primarily into conservative campaigns and Republican Senate races

Despite billions poured into campaigns by Musk and other high-profile donors, Republican midterms faced major hurdles as Democrats notched notable gains

Elon Musk spent billions backing conservative candidates in the 2026 US midterm elections. Image: Win McNamee

Source: Getty Images

Pretoria-born billionaire Elon Musk has solidified his status as a political heavyweight, emerging as the biggest individual mega-donor in the 2026 US midterm election cycle. According to political finance analyses, the world’s richest person poured an eye-watering $483 million (roughly R8.5 billion) into campaign efforts to back conservative candidates and secure legislative power. His massive expenditure has thrust the influence of ultra-wealthy elites under a global spotlight as the balance of power shifts in Washington.

SA-born Elon Musk leads billionaire political spending spree

Elon’s contributions, made directly and through his enterprise vehicles, accounted for a substantial chunk of conservative funding across battleground territories. His financial backing included $216 million channelled into America PAC and $168 million directed toward the Senate Leadership Fund, with a sharp focus on helping Republicans retain Senate control and backing closely watched state races.

As reported by Briefly News' sister publication TUKO.co.ke, the 2026 midterm election cycle saw America's 40 largest donors pour a staggering $2.4 billion into political efforts by mid-October, based on findings from the Brennan Centre for Justice. While big-spending conservative donors like packaging magnates Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein ($147 million) and Wall Street investor Jeff Yass ($110 million) threw massive weight behind Republicans, prominent Democratic backers including George Soros ($102 million) and Mike Bloomberg ($61 million) also pumped millions into progressive causes.

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The Tesla tycoon topped the list of political mega-donors as billions from elite billionaires poured into high-stakes US campaigns. Image: Win McNamee

Source: Getty Images

Billionaire war chest faces resistance at the ballot box

Despite Musk and his conservative peers directing over three times the financial muscle toward Republican races, the colossal financial war chest faced stiff resistance at the ballot box. Early returns showed Democrats making unexpected gains across key legislative races, triggering a slump in the US dollar as markets weighed the likelihood of a shift in legislative control.

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Source: Briefly News