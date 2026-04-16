A social justice advocate sparked a viral conversation after sharing her reason for blocking Elon Musk on the X platform

The critique was shared on TikTok, where online viewers discussed the billionaire's rants about Mzansi

Viewers debated Bianca’s theory that Elon was refusing to comply with local laws because he was refusing the redress

Local creator Bianca blocked Elon Musk, saying she could not take his online meltdowns. Image:@biancasays3

Source: TikTok

An informative creator, Bianca, called out Elon Musk for his tantrum and pointed out that his company, Starlink, might be a threat to the nation’s security.

The clip was shared on TikTok @biancasays3 on 14 April 2026, where it gained massive views and comments from viewers who had also noticed the wealthy man's tantrums.

Bianca said he blocked him on the platform. She said she could not take the promotion of disinformation about Mzansi and his meltdowns. Her reason was that she could not take his tantrums caused by the Starship's denial in the country should be a concern since he follows the rules in other countries where he operates. TikTok user @biancasays3 said that white supremacy runs deep in the billionaire, noting that his refusal to release 30% of his shares for sale was an effort to fight redress.

Starlink pledges R500 million to connect SA schools

Starlink is working to launch in South Africa by offering a R500 million investment to provide free, high-speed internet to 5,000 rural schools. According to Starlink.com, this proposal is part of an Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP), designed to meet local empowerment without selling company shares. While the plan could benefit over 2.4 million learners, the service remains in a standoff with regulators over 30% local ownership laws. This means the launch date is unconfirmed for 2026.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discusses Elon Musk's public meltdowns

The post gained massive engagement with over 300 social media users flooding the comments section to share their opinions. Many viewers agreed with Bianca's theory, stating that they, too, were tired of witnessing his rants on his app. Some were appreciative of the analysis and thanked the social justice advocate. Others said they were struggling to trust him and felt he was bringing Starlink to spy on the country. One user who also agreed with the creator noted that Elon would also choose the partners he wants and name his price, finding it difficult to understand his refusal.

User @Siyabulela Nomtshongwana explained:

"It would be 30% of Starlink SA, and it would be partners he chooses at a price he is happy with😒. I do think Starlink might be a national security concern, too."

User @VM said:

"Thank you for the analysis. Informative."

User @Merle 🇿🇦 commented:

"From someone who actually knows a bit about the requirements, SA regulations for Telecommunications companies, Starlink does not meet the security requirements. You are spot on 😁."

User @Andy Bapela shared:

"I've always wanted to block him, but does it help? He's messing up the algorithm."

User @Nkosenhle Madlala🇿🇦 shared:

"You are on the money 👌."

User @survivor-igob' eJemeni commented:

"I feel that there's an ulterior motive to all this desperation that he has. Can't trust him with our confidential information."

3 Briefly News articles about Elon Musk

An American woman left the interview in a hurry after learning that Elon Musk was from South Africa, leaving social media users in stitches.

Pretoria-born Elon Musk revealed that he came from an English-speaking home, despite being associated with an Afrikaans background due to his support for the Oranian people.

A judge passed a motion to seal the case between Elon Musk and his 13th baby mama, Ashley St. Clair, after his lawyer filed court documents requesting that all proceedings be held privately.

Source: Briefly News