Jub Jub took to X to warn South Africans about what he believes will happen to Johannesburg if Helen Zille and the DA win the upcoming elections

The rapper and TV presenter pointed to Cape Town and Tshwane as examples of cities that became unaffordable after the DA took control

His post caught fire on X, with peeps debating whether his warnings about racial exclusion through pricing and zoning hold merit

Jub Jub explained why he thinks the DA's Helen Zille will price Black people out of Joburg. Images: Mark Andrews via Getty Images/ Officialjubjub/Instagram

Source: UGC

Jub Jub has never been one to stay quiet about politics, and his latest post on X is no different. The rapper and TV presenter fired off a lengthy warning to voters ahead of the Johannesburg mayoral race, calling out Helen Zille and the Democratic Alliance with a bold historical comparison that got people talking.

In the post shared on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, Jub Jub drew a direct line between DA governance and the rising cost of living in cities where the party has held power. He pointed specifically to Cape Town and Tshwane as cautionary tales, arguing that black residents were systematically pushed out through skyrocketing property prices, boomed estates, and exclusionary zoning policies once the DA took the reins.

Jub Jub's warning to Joburg voters

"Don't you guys see the pattern? When the DA won the Western Cape, Cape Town became unaffordable overnight, house prices exploded, and black people were priced out, pushed to the margins of a city we built," Jub Jub wrote. He continued: "Then the DA won Tshwane, and the same thing happened: insane levies, property prices shooting up in places like Pretoria East, public streets closed off, boomed estates created, whole areas effectively locked away for a few."

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Jub Jub went on to describe Johannesburg as "our HEART," warning that handing the city to Zille would repeat the same pattern across a third major urban centre. His conclusion was blunt: "This isn't coincidence, it's strategy. Racial segregation!"

X Users React to the Post

The post struck a nerve, particularly among those already anxious about housing affordability and urban inequality in South Africa's biggest cities.

@African_Moving weighed in: "Evidence suggests that he may be onto something."

@Cebe_Lihle23, whose repost helped amplify the message, added: "Now that I think about it, Jub Jub might be on to something. Please vote wisely, my good people."

See Jub Jub's original post that set off the conversation:

Malema questions Zille

In a previous report from Briefly News, Malema questioned Zille’s anti-apartheid credentials, blasted stunts and coverage.

He also praised EFF candidate Tlaleng Mofokeng’s community work ahead of the 2026 polls.

Source: Briefly News