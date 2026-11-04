Unused ballot papers and an official stamp were stolen from a Ward 2 voting station in eThekwini during the LGE 2026 local government elections

The IEC relieved all staff at the affected station of their duties and opened a case with the SAPS after the theft was discovered

Deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi says the stolen stamp is distinguishable from those in use on election day, making detection possible

Ballots were stolen at eThekwini. Image: Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — Law enforcement authorities are investigating after criminal elements targeted an eThekwini polling facility in Ward 2 on Tuesday evening, removing unused ballot papers and a security stamp. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) confirmed the breach during a media brief delivered while citizens cast their municipal election ballots on Wednesday, 4 November 2026.

According to IOL, IEC Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi announced that the police had received a formal complaint. Officials stationed at the facility were immediately removed.

Sheburi assured the public that safeguards prevent fraudulent papers from being counted unnoticed. Legitimate ballots require an official validation mark on the back to be valid. Furthermore, the missing stamp was assigned exclusively for advance special balloting rather than the main polling day. Consequently, any attempt to introduce illicit forms into the 20 local stations will be detected immediately.

Ballots stolen on 2 November

This incident follows an earlier theft on Monday, 2 November 2026, where perpetrators stole unpopulated ballot containers and administrative supplies from the Amahlongwa Community Hall in Umdoni.

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Despite these security breaches, voting proceeded nationwide. By 10:00, over 3.5 million citizens had voted. Gauteng registered 895,384 participating voters, while KwaZulu-Natal recorded 623,380. Weather challenges and community protests initially delayed opening times at select locations across Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, but all stations operated fully by 09:00. Voting doors close at 21:00, though individuals queueing prior to the deadline will cast their votes.

Cape Town voting stations fail to open on time

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the first day of special voting for South Africa’s 2026 Local Government Elections, including the death of an IEC presiding officer in Mahikeng and the hospitalisation of another official after a car accident.

Despite the incidents, 94% of voting stations opened on time, while 10 wards in Cape Town faced delays. Special voting continues on Tuesday, ahead of the main election day on Wednesday, 4 November.

Source: Briefly News