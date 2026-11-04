Four people were killed after a shooting broke out at an RDP house in Grassland 2, Mangaung, on Wednesday morning

The victims included a 35-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, and a four-year-old boy

Police have not yet named any suspects or confirmed a motive as the investigation continues

Four people were shot to death in Bloemfontein. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN — Officers from the Bloemspruit SAPS station responded to an urgent distress call in Grassland 2, Mangaung, on Wednesday morning, 4 November 2026. The incident happened two weeks after two businessmen in Bloemfontein were shot dead.

According to IOL, police arrived at an RDP home around 8:10am following reports of a violent shooting incident. Upon entry into the residence, law enforcement officers discovered three victims already deceased at the scene.

A 35-year-old male was found lying on the floor, while a 33-year-old female was located dead in the lounge area. Inside one of the bedrooms, officers discovered the body of a 15-year-old female victim lying on a bed.

Child among the victims

Responders located a fourth victim, a four-year-old male child, who was still showing signs of life inside the house. Paramedics immediately rushed the toddler to a local hospital for urgent emergency care, but he succumbed to his gunshot injuries shortly after arrival.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Members of the Local Criminal Record Centre forensic unit arrived at the premises to gather physical evidence and process the crime scene. Detectives have launched a multi-murder investigation to determine the events leading up to the attack.

Authorities have not yet established a motive for the fatal shooting or named any suspects connected to the killings. The South African Police Service confirmed that investigations into the incident are currently ongoing as investigators work to identify those responsible.

View a tweet on the incident by journalist Yusuf Abramjee:

2 Dead, 3 injured in Cape Flats shooting

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the shootings in Hanover Park, where two people were killed and three others injured in separate attacks linked by police to gang disputes.

The rapid succession of shootings prompted SAPS to deploy additional units and set up cordons amid concerns about further violence. Detectives are investigating both scenes as residents face the ongoing threat of gang conflict.

Source: Briefly News