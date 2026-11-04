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Nicki Minaj Visits Polling Station, Voters Caught Laughing on Camera
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Nicki Minaj Visits Polling Station, Voters Caught Laughing on Camera

by  Moroba Maepa
2 min read
  • A video of Nicki Minaj making a surprise appearance at a New Hampshire voting station went viral online
  • The rapper posed with voters in the queue and a group of women before making her way back to her tour bus
  • The clip was shared by a Cardi B fan page, whose followers weighed in on Minaj's apparent discomfort during the visit

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Voters seemingly laughed at Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance at a New Hampshire polling station. Images: Alex Wong/Getty Images, Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

A video of Nicki Minaj turning up at a New Hampshire polling station has taken social media by storm, with people divided over what exactly went down during her surprise visit.

The clip, which surfaced on 4 November 2026, showed the Trinidad-born rapper posing in front of a queue of voters. At one point, those in line appeared to break into laughter while she struck her poses. She then moved to a group of women nearby, who smiled and posed with her before Minaj made her way back to her tour bus.

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No statement or comment was made during the visit — she simply posed for photos and left.

Nicki Minaj's appearance raised questions
Voters were caught on camera laughing in Nicki Minaj's direction during her appearance at a New Hampshire voting station. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Source: Getty Images

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What was Nicki doing at the polls?

Minaj's appearance at the polling station raised eyebrows given that she is not a United States citizen and is therefore not legally eligible to vote in U.S. federal elections.

Her visit came months after she publicly backed President Donald Trump and encouraged her fans to cast their votes.

The video was originally posted by a Cardi B fan page - Minaj's longtime rival, with whom she has had a well-documented feud for years. Both the page and several people in the comment section noted what they perceived as visible discomfort on Minaj's part, particularly after the moment voters appeared to laugh in her direction.

Nicki Minaj made an appearance at the voting stations
Nicki Minaj has publicly endorsed President Donald Trump ahead of the elections. Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Social media reacts to the viral clip

The comment section did not hold back. Here is what people had to say:

willis_zealous said:

"She doesn't belong there, and she knows it."

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Scorp0420 wrote:

"She's going out sad. Her saying, 'Let's go back to the bus,' 'cause she's irritated."

swordfacebby added:

"She doesn't even look comfortable."

dafr3ak posted:

"Nah, this is embarrassing."

It remains unclear what exactly prompted the laughter from the voters in the queue, though the moment clearly caught attention online.

Watch Nicki Minaj's video below.

Nicki Minaj tours Air Force One

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nicki Minaj's exclusive tour of the Air Force One.

Fans and critics flooded the comments section with strong reactions to Nicki's apparent show of support for Donald Trump.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Moroba Maepa avatar

Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za

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