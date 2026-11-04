Orania Movement CEO Joost Strydom announced the Afrikaner enclave held its own separate elections on 4 November 2026

The Northern Cape settlement ran its vote with no political parties, only independent candidates standing for community council seats

Polls opened at 07:00 and were set to close at 20:00, with candidates receiving no pay for their community service

Orania held its own elections on 4 November 2026. Image: Orania/ Facebook

Source: Original

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

NORTHERN CAPE — While South Africa's Local Government Elections unfolded across the country on 4 November 2026, the Afrikaner settlement of Orania conducted its own parallel vote under a distinctly different set of rules.

Joost Strydom, Executive Head of the Orania Movement, confirmed the elections on X (formerly Twitter) on 4 November, noting that voting had been under way since 7 am that morning, with polls scheduled to close at 8 pm.

How Orania's elections differ

Unlike the national local government poll, Orania's election featured no political parties on the ballot.

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Every candidate stood as an independent, and none would receive financial compensation for serving the community if elected.

Orania was established in 1991 in South Africa's Northern Cape by Afrikaners seeking to preserve their culture and language through a private, self-governing community. The settlement operates with considerable autonomy, maintaining its own community council, a local currency system, and a range of self-sufficiency projects spanning agriculture and solar energy.

The dual election activity on 4 November drew attention online, with Strydom's post accumulating over 6,000 views within hours of being published, highlighting continued public interest in how Orania functions relative to the rest of the country.

More Briefly News stories on Orania

Orania Carnival turns bricklaying, welding and robotics into spectator events, showcasing vital trade skills and prompting mixed reactions across social media.

Orania residents came together on 10 September 2026 for a community event as spring got underway, with footage showing a large group taking part in the gathering.

Orania's night festival has caught social media attention, with footage of live music, open fires and community festivities drawing reactions from viewers worldwide.

Source: Briefly News