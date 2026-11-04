Ways and Means Ranking Member Richard Neal issued a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration over its decision to exclude South Africa from AGOA

Neal questioned why South Africa was stripped of its AGOA status and demanded a fuller explanation from the administration

The statement came as Democrats gained ground in the US midterm elections, adding political weight to the criticism

Democrat Richard Neal called Trump out for booting SA from AGOA. Images: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images and Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UNITED STATES — Senior Democratic Congressman Richard E. Neal criticized the Trump administration's decision to remove South Africa from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). Neal serves as the Ranking Member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

His statement was issued from Springfield, Massachusetts, on 2 November 2026. SABC News journalist Sherwin Bryce-Pease subsequently shared the official reaction on X on 4 November 2026, highlighting opposition to the move following Democratic midterm election gains.

Neal defends SA in AGOA

Neal stated that AGOA has maintained a core economic framework between the United States and sub-Saharan African nations since its inception in 2000. He disputed the administration's rationale for excluding South Africa, arguing that the White House needs to provide greater transparency to the American public regarding the decision.

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He also stated that unpredictable trade policy decisions risk disrupting economic stability, threatening investments, and diminishing American diplomacy across the African continent.

AGOA grants eligible sub-Saharan African nations duty-free access to the United States market for thousands of exported goods. South Africa has historically remained one of the primary participants in the trade agreement, making its exclusion a major shift for bilateral trade relations and commercial sector confidence between both countries.

View the post on X here:

Chris Wyatt breaks down AGOA exclusion

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Colonel Chris Wyatt’s warning that South Africa’s removal from the AGOA trade programme will take effect on 1 January 2027. He blamed ANC policies and strained relations with Washington for the decision.

Wyatt warned that the loss of preferential access could hit the automotive, wine and agricultural sectors. Online reactions were divided over how much damage the change would cause—and whether the US market is essential to South Africa.

Source: Briefly News