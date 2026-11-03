The SAHRC confirmed it received complaints against MK Party MP Andile Mngxitama after he posted about farmer Donovan Marx's attack

The FF Plus, Lex Libertas and AfriForum all moved to take action against Mngxitama through separate legal and parliamentary channels

Mngxitama deleted the post but showed no sign of backing down, responding publicly on X after the complaints emerged

Andile Mngxitama faces the heat for his remarks about Donovan Marx's attack. Images: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images and Ian Cameron/ Facebook

Source: UGC

SOUTH AFRICA — The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has begun evaluating complaints filed against uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Member of Parliament Andile Mngxitama following controversial social media comments regarding a violent farm assault in North West.

The incident occurred on 28 October 2026 at a Syferfontein farm outside Ventersdorp, where 50-year-old farmer Donovan Marx was shot, stabbed, and mutilated. Law enforcement arrested five individuals, aged between 26 and 56, who face charges of attempted murder and house robbery in the Ventersdorp and Potchefstroom Magistrates' Courts.

What did Mngxitama say?

On 31 October, Mngxitama published a statement on X connecting the assault to land ownership issues, writing that the attack symbolised a refusal to address land distribution. He further referenced historical violence against Black people before removing the publication. In subsequent posts on 1 November, Mngxitama declined to apologise, stating he welcomed potential court challenges and calling for an end to farm violence against Black individuals.

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View one of his tweets in response to the criticism:

The remarks prompted swift action from several entities. According to Newsday, SAHRC Commissioner Tshepo Madlingozi confirmed on 2 November that the body is evaluating the matter under its standard complaint procedures. Freedom Front Plus chief whip Heloïse Denner labelled the post hate speech, confirming plans to submit grievances to the SAHRC and Parliament's Ethics Committee while requesting Mngxitama's suspension.

Civil group lodges complaint

Additionally, civil liberties group Lex Libertas lodged a complaint with Parliament's Registrar of Members' Interests seeking public retractions and disciplinary measures, with executive director Ernst Roets urging formal parliamentary sanctions. AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel also condemned the statements, confirming that legal counsel is preparing steps against the MP.

Under parliamentary regulations, the Registrar must inform an MP of a filed complaint within seven working days, granting the member an equivalent timeframe to submit a formal response. The MK Party has not publicly commented on the filings. Mngxitama previously faced an Equality Court case over public statements made in 2018, which was dismissed in May 2023.

Anneline Kriel reacts to farm attack

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Anneline Kriel’s reaction to the attack on North West farmer Donovan Marx and her continued advocacy for farming communities.

Kriel says “nothing has changed” since she first spoke out about farm attacks in 2017, and has renewed her call for an end to the suffering.

Source: Briefly News