Tumisho Masha shared a photo of his marked ballot paper on social media during the 2026 Local Government Elections

A security account flagged the actor for contravening the Electoral Act 73 of 1998, stating the matter would be handled by Gauteng SAPS

Social media users pushed back at the warning, with some even claiming the image was AI-generated

Actor Tumisho Masha sparked controversy after sharing a photograph of his marked ballot paper on election day. Image: Tumisho Masha

Source: Instagram

South African actor Tumisho Masha found himself in legal hot water on 4 November 2026 after posting a photo of his marked ballot paper online during the Local Government Elections, showing that he had voted for Action SA.

The post quickly caught the attention of @CrimeWatch_RSA, a Justice, Crime Prevention and Security account on X, which called out Masha by name. He wrote:

"GAUTENG #LGE2026 | An actor, Tumisho Masha (@TumishoMasha), has contravened the Electoral Act 73 of 1998. The matter will be further handled by the Gauteng SAPS. You are reminded that it is a criminal offence to photograph a marked ballot paper and/or share it.

What does the law say?

Under South Africa's Electoral Act 73 of 1998, photographing a marked ballot paper or sharing such an image is considered a criminal offence. The legislation is designed to protect the secrecy of the vote, a cornerstone of a free and fair democratic process. With the Gauteng SAPS now reportedly involved, the actor could face formal charges.

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Mzansi pushes back

Not everyone on X agreed that the matter warranted official intervention, and the warning post drew sharp criticism from netizens who felt authorities had bigger issues to focus on.

@TawanaM14 questioned the selective enforcement, writing:

"Are you going to do that to the rest of the pictures you see on Twitter?"

@Skii_macs was equally unimpressed:

"You guys are busy fighting petty stuff instead of performing your duties where it matters… this is ridiculous."

Adding a comical twist to the drama, @BafanaSurprise threw cold water on the entire controversy by claiming:

"The image is AI-generated. 😭😭😂😂😂😂"

Vusi Thembekwayo urged people to vote

Motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo took to X on 3 and 4 November 2026 to urge South Africans to cast their votes.

The businessman shared his message on election day itself, sparking a wave of responses from social media users.

Source: Briefly News