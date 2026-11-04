Tumisho Masha in Hot Water After Sharing Ballot Paper Photo on Election Day
- Tumisho Masha shared a photo of his marked ballot paper on social media during the 2026 Local Government Elections
- A security account flagged the actor for contravening the Electoral Act 73 of 1998, stating the matter would be handled by Gauteng SAPS
- Social media users pushed back at the warning, with some even claiming the image was AI-generated
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South African actor Tumisho Masha found himself in legal hot water on 4 November 2026 after posting a photo of his marked ballot paper online during the Local Government Elections, showing that he had voted for Action SA.
The post quickly caught the attention of @CrimeWatch_RSA, a Justice, Crime Prevention and Security account on X, which called out Masha by name. He wrote:
"GAUTENG #LGE2026 | An actor, Tumisho Masha (@TumishoMasha), has contravened the Electoral Act 73 of 1998. The matter will be further handled by the Gauteng SAPS. You are reminded that it is a criminal offence to photograph a marked ballot paper and/or share it.
What does the law say?
Under South Africa's Electoral Act 73 of 1998, photographing a marked ballot paper or sharing such an image is considered a criminal offence. The legislation is designed to protect the secrecy of the vote, a cornerstone of a free and fair democratic process. With the Gauteng SAPS now reportedly involved, the actor could face formal charges.
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Mzansi pushes back
Not everyone on X agreed that the matter warranted official intervention, and the warning post drew sharp criticism from netizens who felt authorities had bigger issues to focus on.
@TawanaM14 questioned the selective enforcement, writing:
"Are you going to do that to the rest of the pictures you see on Twitter?"
@Skii_macs was equally unimpressed:
"You guys are busy fighting petty stuff instead of performing your duties where it matters… this is ridiculous."
Adding a comical twist to the drama, @BafanaSurprise threw cold water on the entire controversy by claiming:
"The image is AI-generated. 😭😭😂😂😂😂"
Vusi Thembekwayo urged people to vote
Motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo took to X on 3 and 4 November 2026 to urge South Africans to cast their votes.
The businessman shared his message on election day itself, sparking a wave of responses from social media users.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is an Entertainment Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over 8 years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za