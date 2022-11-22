Amapiano star Focalistic has addressed his feud with Cassper Nyovest, saying he regrets taking it online

Mufasa and Foca were said to be feuding after Cass mentioned the Ke star hitmaker in Ooh-Aah , claiming he inspired him

After seeing a clip of Foca clearing the air, Cassper's fans claimed that Foca was beefing alone because Mufasa showed no signs of resentment toward him

Focalistic has finally spoken out about his beef with Cassper Nyovest.

Focalistic got dragged after opening about his online feud with Cassper Nyovest. Image: @casspernyovest and @focalistic

Source: Instagram

Cassper and Focalistic began feuding online after Cassper used his track Ooh-Aah to claim that his music inspired the new generation of musicians while naming Focalistic.

The bar did not sit well with Focalistic, who responded to Mufasa by implying that despite drawing inspiration from Cass, he worked on his own to get where he is.

Foca revealed on the YouTube podcast The Sobering Podcast that he and Cassper Nyovest have no bad blood.

Focalistic said he wished the back-and-forth online argument never occurred. In full, Foca said:

"I feel like we are at different points in our lives from when we used to chill. For me that was a mishap, something that should have never happened. I'm all about love and peace."

Online peeps weighed in after a short clip from the podcast episode began circulating on Twitter after @SAHIPHOPFEEDs shared it.

Cassper Nyovest fans simply stated that there was no beef, to begin with. According to netizens, Focalistic misunderstood Cass' bar in Ooh-Aah.

See the following comments:

@Sipiwo14 said:

"Only noticed when the numbers were going down "

@viscothebe shared:

"He can feel he's falling off."

@qhayoume posted:

"At least he knows what to do"

@LuckySmarty_1 replied:

"He was beefing alone numbers don't pull up like they used to. That's what happens when you go for Cass. Artists think that tsibipians are their fans. If you mess with Cass you mess with tsibipians. Again tsibipians don't care about other artists."

@Lepara007 commented:

"Kanti they are beefing?"

@RiahVanR_ also said:

"Foca?? dude Cassper only quoted one of your tweets and I don't understand how you took it the wrong way. No beef here mate. You misheard."

@kxng_tso also shared:

"Focalistic is beefing with who? I think his beefing alone."

@evans_tiro added:

"Lol beefing with who? LMAO Guys beef has to go both ways."

