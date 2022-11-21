A-Reece has set the record straight on why he "withdrew" his "submissions" after the South African Hip Hop Awards announced this year's nominees

Reacting to a statement from the SAHHAs, the rapper denied that he submitted his music for consideration but said he declined all the nominations he received

Hip-hop heads shared mixed views to the whole drama with many saying A-Reece pulled out because he saw that this year's competition was tough

A-Reece has apparently denied that he "withdrew" from the South African Hip Hop Awards. The rapper was reacting to a statement posted by the annual awards organisers.

A-Reece has denied that he withdrew from the SAHHAs. Image: @theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

The hip-hop artist trended after SAHHA took to social media and claimed that he withdrew his "submissions" after the nominees were announced. They posted the statement on Twitter.

ZAlebs reports that A-Reece took to his Instagram stories and set the record straight. He shared that he and his brother, Jay Jody, didn't withdraw their " submissions" but they "respectfully declined the nominations we received".

Some hip-hop fans accused the rapper of pulling out of the awards because he was nominated against Mzansi's rap heavyweights.

@Malcolm_MakaB wrote:

"Nah, this dude saw the nominations as tight as Nigerian hair so he couldn't handle the hit he knows he will definitely lose this year."

@Tebelelo_Lico said:

"Nobody is bigger or better than Reece on those nominations."

@SihleBhudaarhSA commented:

"He wasn't gonna win anything vele."

@TaaibosThabang wrote:

"If he didn't wanna participate he shouldn't have submitted. He's realized that this year just wasn't his year."

@khathu_10 said:

"They got their favorites now. Even the voting poles Emtee was Leading but they gave it to Big Zulu. Am glad Reece has withdrawn from these corrupt awards."

@maxwill_morake added:

"Your award ceremonies are not relevant anymore. Mind you even Nasty C didn't submit. I'm glad Reece is seeing the light too. You all be nominating artists for clout only to snub them at the end."

