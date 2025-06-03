‘What a Happy Couple’: Focalistic and Pabi Cooper’s Sweet Moment Melts Hearts
- Pabi Cooper and Focalistic are making headlines after one of their ‘sweet moments’ was caught on camera at a star-studded birthday party
- Thanks to their huge social media following, the now-viral clip has gained thousands of comments and reactions
- Against the post, fans were quick to drag their rumoured relationship into the picture
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Focalistic and Pabi Cooper are trending after a clip of their sweet moment together flooded online.
Thanks to their huge social media following, the two often trend whenever they post or get posted.
Focalistic and Pabi Cooper’s sweet moment melts hearts
The two, rumoured to be dating for the longest time, were caught on camera sharing a sweet moment during Focalistic’s star-studded birthday party.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
In the now-viral clip that has gained thousands of comments and reactions, Focalistic is seen helping Pabi Cooper with her dress before posing for photos.
Against the post, several photos of the two looking loved up started to resurface.
On the other hand, some netizens were quick to drag their rumoured relationship in the picture.
The now-viral clip was taken during Focalistic's 29th birthday party.
Rumour has it that Pabi Cooper reportedly ran the show at the star-studded surprise birthday party.
This is not the first time the two have made such headlines.
Focalistic's failed relationship with DBN Gogo
Earlier this year, their love life saw them making headlines after one of their loved-up photos flooded online.
Focalist and Pabi Cooper have been rumoured to be dating, but the two often downplay the rumours.
Pabi Copper once took to social media to reveal that she was single after the two were rumoured to be dating online.
Rumour mill has it that the two started dating when Focalistic called it quits with DBN Gogo only a year after going public.
Reports have it that their relationship was marred by infidelity. However, the two haven't openly opened up about their failed relationship.
Against their fallout, the star was said to have found love in the arms of Pabi Cooper.
Making headlines
The two often fuel their rumoured relationship with cryptic posts that always leave Mzansi to guess.
In 2024, they topped trends when popular X user @Mohale_Pm alleged that Focalistic splurged millions on Pabi Cooper’s birthday.
Mohale_Pm posted:
“Pabi Cooper got an R2 m birthday gift from Focalistic! I hope this man doesn’t appear on #IBlewIt next year; he doesn’t stay rich for a long time when he is in love like this.”
Against the post, Pabi Copper shared a string of Instagram posts posing next to a sleek G-Wagon.
Surprisingly, Focalistic commented with a cryptic post that loosely translates to cars.
Focalistic often blueticks the rumours and has made it known that Pabi Copper is his sister, despite tabloids saying otherwise.
SA stars pull off a big surprise for Focalistic
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that fellow celebrities pulled off a big surprise for Focalistic on his special day.
A few days ago, fellow celebrities pulled out all the stops to make Focalistic's big day a day to remember, and Mzansi was quick to give a nod.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Leeroy Mukotekwa (Editor) Leeroy Mukotekwa joined Briefly News in May 2025 and is an entertainment writer. He holds an Honours Degree in Media from Midlands State University, majoring in journalism. He began his career as a Line Editor at the Midlands Observer before transitioning into blogging. Leeroy also spent over two years writing for The South African. Email: leeroy.mukotekwa@briefly.co.za