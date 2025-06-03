Pabi Cooper and Focalistic are making headlines after one of their ‘sweet moments’ was caught on camera at a star-studded birthday party

Thanks to their huge social media following, the now-viral clip has gained thousands of comments and reactions

Against the post, fans were quick to drag their rumoured relationship into the picture

Focalistic and Pabi Cooper are trending after a clip of their sweet moment together flooded online.

Focalistic and Pabi Cooper sparked dating rumours after a viral clip. Images: focalistic, cooper_pabi

Thanks to their huge social media following, the two often trend whenever they post or get posted.

Focalistic and Pabi Cooper’s sweet moment melts hearts

The two, rumoured to be dating for the longest time, were caught on camera sharing a sweet moment during Focalistic’s star-studded birthday party.

In the now-viral clip that has gained thousands of comments and reactions, Focalistic is seen helping Pabi Cooper with her dress before posing for photos.

Against the post, several photos of the two looking loved up started to resurface.

On the other hand, some netizens were quick to drag their rumoured relationship in the picture.

The now-viral clip was taken during Focalistic's 29th birthday party.

Rumour has it that Pabi Cooper reportedly ran the show at the star-studded surprise birthday party.

This is not the first time the two have made such headlines.

Focalistic's failed relationship with DBN Gogo

Earlier this year, their love life saw them making headlines after one of their loved-up photos flooded online.

Focalist and Pabi Cooper have been rumoured to be dating, but the two often downplay the rumours.

Pabi Copper once took to social media to reveal that she was single after the two were rumoured to be dating online.

Rumour mill has it that the two started dating when Focalistic called it quits with DBN Gogo only a year after going public.

Reports have it that their relationship was marred by infidelity. However, the two haven't openly opened up about their failed relationship.

Against their fallout, the star was said to have found love in the arms of Pabi Cooper.

Making headlines

Pabi Cooper was spotted out and about. Images: cooper_pabi

The two often fuel their rumoured relationship with cryptic posts that always leave Mzansi to guess.

In 2024, they topped trends when popular X user @Mohale_Pm alleged that Focalistic splurged millions on Pabi Cooper’s birthday.

Mohale_Pm posted:

“Pabi Cooper got an R2 m birthday gift from Focalistic! I hope this man doesn’t appear on #IBlewIt next year; he doesn’t stay rich for a long time when he is in love like this.”

Against the post, Pabi Copper shared a string of Instagram posts posing next to a sleek G-Wagon.

Surprisingly, Focalistic commented with a cryptic post that loosely translates to cars.

Focalistic often blueticks the rumours and has made it known that Pabi Copper is his sister, despite tabloids saying otherwise.

SA stars pull off a big surprise for Focalistic

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that fellow celebrities pulled off a big surprise for Focalistic on his special day.

A few days ago, fellow celebrities pulled out all the stops to make Focalistic's big day a day to remember, and Mzansi was quick to give a nod.

