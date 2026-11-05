Rural activist Petrus Phakamile Sitho has returned to the spotlight following the brutal assault on North West farmer Donovan Marx

Sitho walked over 1,000 kilometres carrying a white cross to raise awareness about rural violence after giving up his corporate career in 2018

Social media users expressed mixed feelings about his mission, with some suggesting crowdfunding for a replacement bakkie while others questioned his political ties and funding sources

Activist Petrus Sitho is back in the spotlight after walking across SA to raise awareness about farm attacks. Image: Petrus Phakamile Sitho

Source: Facebook

Long-distance protest walks, roadside white crosses, and direct appeals to government have placed rural community activist Petrus Phakamile Sitho back at the centre of public discussion. The Free State-born activist, who commands an online following of over 160,000 people, stepped back into public focus after 50-year-old cattle farmer Donovan Marx was left fighting for his life following a brutal assault at his Syferfontein homestead near Ventersdorp.

Giving up corporate life for long-distance protests

Sitho gave up a stable corporate livelihood in 2018 after stating he experienced a spiritual prompting to highlight the plight of rural victims, later facing dismissal in 2020 after attending farmer protests in Senekal. As reported by The South African, Sitho has traversed national highways on foot across multiple provinces, often carrying a large white cross and using branded vehicles to petition national leadership in Pretoria. Despite facing past physical altercations and online pushback, his demonstrations continue to divide opinion between those who see him as a dedicated advocate and critics who view his campaigns with scepticism.

While supporters urged Mzansi to fund a reliable bakkie for his travels, critics questioned who funds his activism. Image: Petrus Sitho

Source: Facebook

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Mzansi debates Sitho’s cause and resources

Reactions on The South African’s Facebook page reflected a sharp split between practical supporters concerned about his vehicle and sceptical commenters questioning his backers:

Dedre van der Walt suggested:

"Maybe someone can sponsor Petrus with a new bakkie. His bakkie is old and gives problems."

Cassie Compaan said:

"We need more people like him."

Frances Viljoen claimed:

"If you really want to know who Petrus is, ask Willem Petzer."

Vermeulen Natasha added:

"If only the farmers could support him the way he supports us. Support this man, please, people."

DHester Steyn commented:

"He is a modern hero for SA. He's not afraid to speak the truth and protect whites as well as black farmers. He's a rock!"

Christel DeSantes wrote:

"Make him president."

3 Briefly News farm-related articles

Four men appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court facing charges of attempted murder and armed robbery following a premeditated attack on North West farmer Donovan Marx.

An elderly couple endured a nearly three-hour assault after three armed intruders stormed their game farm in Broederstroom, near Hartbeespoort, before fleeing with multiple firearms.

Stettyn Family Vineyards cellar master Hendrik Griessel brought prestigious SA Young Wine Show trophies straight into the vineyards to celebrate the female farmworkers whose pruning and care produced the award-winning vintage.

Source: Briefly News