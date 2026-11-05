Relebohile Mofokeng Attracts Interest From Bayer Leverkusen and LOSC Lille
- Relebohile Mofokeng has drawn attention from two major European clubs after a strong start to his Belgian league season
- The former Orlando Pirates winger has scored five goals and provided four assists in 15 appearances for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
- Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen are reported to appreciate his excellent start and are actively tracking his progress
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Former Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng is attracting serious European interest after a standout start to life in Belgium, with Bundesliga club Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille both monitoring the South African international, according to Sky Sports.
Mofokeng joined Royale Union Saint-Gilloise from Pirates and has since contributed five goals and four assists across 15 matches. The Bafana Bafana winger also converted the decisive fifth penalty in Union's Super Cup victory over Club Brugge, making an immediate impression in Belgian football.
Mofokeng's numbers catch European clubs' attention
Across all competitions, the winger has been equally productive. In the Jupile Pro League, he has scored four goals and set up two more in nine appearances. In three UEFA Europa League outings, he has chipped in with a goal and an assist.
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According to Idiski Times, French outfit LOSC Lille were the first club linked, with Belgian football journalist Sacha Tavolieri reporting that the Ligue 1 club have been keeping tabs on his development. Leverkusen subsequently emerged as another interested party, with the German champions said to "appreciate his excellent start to the season and are also monitoring his progress with Union SG."
Leverkusen's existing ties to Union Saint-Gilloise
Leverkusen's interest carries added credibility given their established relationship with Union Saint-Gilloise. The Bundesliga club previously signed Nigerian striker Victor Boniface directly from the Belgian side, suggesting a familiar transfer pathway already exists between the two clubs.
Mofokeng and Union are due to face Spanish club Celta Vigo in the Europa League on Thursday. In European competition, Union have opened with two wins and a draw. In the Belgian top flight, they currently sit second, one point behind Club Brugge, having won eight and drawn two of their opening ten matches.
Relebohile Mofokeng's choice between Orlando Pirates and Sundowns
Briefly News also reported that Relebohile Mofokeng had a choice between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns before establishing himself in senior football.
His father, Sechaba Mofokeng, explained why the young attacker favoured the Buccaneers despite the difference in the clubs' offers.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.