Nicki Minaj took to X with a pointed 13-item list reacting to the 2026 US election results, congratulating specific Republican winners

The rapper declared she doesn't vote but "vetoes" and told critics to "stay mad" in her fiery post

Netizens clapped back at Nicki with pointed additions to her list, targeting her personal life and her political commentary

Nicki Minaj shared a lengthy 13-point statement following the US election results. Image: Alex Wong

Source: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj wasted no time weighing in on the 2026 US election results, dropping a 13-point post on X in the early hours of 5 November 2026 that sent the internet into overdrive. The Trinidad-born rap superstar, never one to hold back, made her feelings crystal clear while also taking some pointed jabs at her critics.

Nicki's 13-point election post

In the now-viral post, Minaj opened by asserting that "Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT" and closed with a flag emoji and a declaration of love for her followers. In between, she covered a sweeping range of topics, from religion and political strategy to her Barbz fanbase. She specifically congratulated Republican congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna and Byron Donalds on their wins, while also taking a thinly veiled swipe at the opposing campaign's billion-dollar celebrity-driven strategy, writing that "spending a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them."

Perhaps the line that got tongues wagging the most was her statement: "I don't vote, I VETO." The post, which racked up over 3.1 million views, also touched on the persecution of Christians and urged Black communities to "wake up."

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The internet clap back hard

The reactions were swift and unfiltered. Several users fired back with their own additions to Nicki's numbered list, specifically targeting her personal life.

@Mahogany_Mama wrote:

"14. Your husband is still an offender."

@TimelyHimekoSP went even further:

"14. your brother AND husband are offenders 15. You still owe lawyers over 200k."

@Bongslinger86 had little patience for the commentary altogether, writing:

"Shut your non-voting mouth up. This is between the actual Americas. It doesn't concern you."

Nicky Minaj made a surprise appearance

A video of Nicki Minaj making a surprise appearance at a New Hampshire voting station went viral online.

The rapper posed with voters in the queue and a group of women before making her way back to her tour bus.

Source: Briefly News