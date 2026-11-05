Springbok No 8 Jasper Wiese addressed the media on Wednesday ahead of the Nations Championship clash with Italy in Turin on Saturday

Italy are without 16 injured players, including captain Michele Lamaro, raising fears that the Boks could underestimate a weakened Azzurri side

Wiese also reflected on reaching his 50th Test cap against Australia, calling it an incredible honour

Springbok No 8 Jasper Wiese has cautioned his team against dropping their guard ahead of Saturday's Nations Championship Test against Italy in Turin, warning that complacency could prove costly.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Wiese acknowledged that the Springboks' previous match, a defeat to seventh-ranked Australia in Perth with an understrength squad, served as a timely reminder that no Test can be taken for granted.

"We spoke about it this week," Wiese said.

"We want to win and learn, but you can learn bigger lessons in defeat. We don't want to become complacent and then lose. Obviously, we all want to win."

Boks Field Strongest Side Against Depleted Italy

Coach Rassie Erasmus has named his strongest available squad for the encounter and opted against handing Test debuts to any of the six uncapped players included in the touring party.

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Italy, ranked 11th in the world, are severely hampered by injuries, with 16 players unavailable for selection. Among the absentees are captain and flank Michele Lamaro, centres Ignacio Brex and Tommaso Menoncello, and winger Louis Lynagh. Despite the Azzurri's depleted state, Wiese insisted the world champions would not let their guard down.

"I think there were just a couple of things that went against us against Australia. So I don't think it will be the case that we are complacent against Italy," he added.

Wiese Reflects on 50th Test Cap Milestone

The clash in Turin will be Wiese's second consecutive start, having earned his 50th Test cap during the Perth fixture. The milestone held personal significance for the No 8, though he was quick to place it within the broader context of his career.

A win on Saturday would help the Springboks retain top spot in the Nations Championship's southern hemisphere standings.

World Rugby tightens scrum and tackle law

Briefly News previously reported that World Rugby gathered all 24 head coaches at an officiating camp to discuss key law changes with a year to go until the World Cup

Referees received specialist input from former Wales captain Jon Humphreys and Warren Gatland on scrummaging technique

Source: Briefly News