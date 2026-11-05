Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, 29, was arrested alongside four other men on Tuesday, 3 November 2026

The arrests came amid a police investigation into luxury vehicles allegedly smuggled into Zimbabwe

All five suspects are expected to appear in court on Thursday, 5 November

Bellarmine Mugabe over a luxury car smuggling probe. Image: @TheTruthPanther/X and Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

HARARE — Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of Zimbabwe's late former president Robert Mugabe, has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault, with the case unfolding against the backdrop of a suspected luxury vehicle smuggling investigation.

Zimbabwean police confirmed that Bellarmine, 29, was taken into custody on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, along with four other men: Munashe Mubawu, 43, Terrence Johannes Chinyemba, 42, Fredson Peter, 33, and Solomon Pamire, 34.

The assault allegation

According to a police statement, the five individuals are under investigation for an assault that allegedly occurred at Brompton Guest Lodge in Harare at around 18:30 on the same evening as their arrest. All five are scheduled to appear before a court on Thursday, 5 November.

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The arrests are also tied to a broader probe into two luxury vehicles believed to have been smuggled into the country. Local media reports indicate that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has seized those vehicles as part of the ongoing inquiry.

See X post about the arrest form BBC News:

Bellarmine Mugabe’s previous arrest in South Africa

Bellarmine previously made headlines in South Africa following his arrest in February 2026 after a shooting incident at his Hyde Park residence in Johannesburg, in which a gardener was wounded.

In April, the Alexandra Magistrate's Court fined him R600,000 after he pleaded guilty to pointing an object resembling a firearm in a separate incident and contravening immigration laws. The court also ordered that he be deported to Zimbabwe. His co-accused, Tobias Matonhodze, was sentenced to three years in prison for attempted murder and related offences.

Mugabe allegedly spotted in SA after deportation

Previously, Briefly News reported that a Zimbabwean journalist directly contradicted claims made by the legal team of Bellarmine Mugabe, insisting the controversial figure has made multiple trips into South Africa since being deported from the country. The story gained traction after a photo, purportedly taken at a Woolworths store in the Waterfall area, began circulating online and was widely believed to show Mugabe. Mugabe' lawyers were quick to dispute claims that Mugabe has returned to SA.

Source: Briefly News