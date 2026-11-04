Skomota posted a selfie-style video on 4 November 2026, calling on South Africans to vote for Julius Malema's EFF

The video was filmed indoors and showed Skomota speaking directly and animatedly to the camera from a green couch

The clip quickly spread across X, drawing strong and divided reactions from netizens

Skomota Urges South Africans to Vote EFF in Viral Video, Mzansi Reacts

Source: Twitter

Popular dancer Skomota found himself at the centre of online chatter after a video surfaced on X showing him urging South Africans to cast their votes for Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters.

The Limpopo entertainer previously sparked a debate when he kissed Mphela Mphela at his wedding.

Skomota is the latest star after Vusi Thembekwayo to urge South Africans to vote on Election Day.

Popular social media user AdvoBarryRoux shared a clip of Skomota on his X account on 4 November 2026.

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X users comment on the clip

@Danzo13600040 was dismissive:

"Just imagine listening to a mentally unstable someone...only EFF cult members will listen to skomi."

@alfdlanos kept it short:

"In an ideal world, things don't evolve like this. No ways 😳"

@Tshwarelo221001 found humour in the situation:

"The right person to talk to EFF members to vote for EFF 🤞🤣🤣🤣 vele ama members akhona bayafana no skomota."

@BlackRazor15 was blunt in their disapproval:

"Imagine listening to skomota, please take us serious. #voetsek eff."

@G0mak offered a broader lament:

"At this point, you can tell that our nation is hurting — even retards are being used to influence the everyday person? Nah man, you guys can't be saved.. we went from prisoners and illiterates to now using actual retards? Yea, no clearly re mo sh*t'eng.."

@Provencia_tshed took a different angle entirely:

"We not crazy he should tell that to Limpopo people."

Skomota Urges South Africans to Vote EFF in Viral Video, Mzansi Reacts

Source: Twitter

Skomota kissed by an excited fan, Mzansi shares hilarious reactions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a viral video posted on 22 July 2026 shows Skomota being kissed by an excited woman who was a fan of his.

The woman's foundation visibly transferred onto Skomota's face during the kiss, causing havoc online.

X users flooded the comments with hilarious reactions to the makeup mishap and Skomota's effect on the ladies.

Source: Briefly News