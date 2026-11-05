"How Can This Even Happen?": Pensioner Dies in Local Government Elections' Voting Line, SA Reacts
- An elderly woman died while at a voting station in Durban on 4 November 2026
- Community members called for an ambulance, but it allegedly never arrived, forcing the family to arrange private transport
- The IEC confirmed the incident and said it was gathering information about the circumstances surrounding her death
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An elderly woman lost her life on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, after collapsing in the queue at a polling station in Durban during South Africa's local government elections. She was believed to be in her late 60s.
The incident took place at Shallcross Primary School, south of Durban, where the woman fell ill while waiting to cast her vote.
Ambulance failed to arrive
Election observer Pretty Jwarah, who was present at the voting station, said bystanders immediately rallied around the woman. They gave her water, contacted her daughter, and called for an ambulance. The ambulance, however, never came. Left with no other option, the family arranged private transport and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.
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Jwarah later reached out to the woman's daughter, who confirmed her mother had passed away. The woman's identity has not been released, and the cause of her death remains unconfirmed.
The presiding officer at the polling station confirmed the incident took place.
IEC responds to the tragedy
IEC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Thabani Ngwira said the commission was working to establish the full circumstances around the woman's death. The IEC expressed its condolences to the family, noting that the right to vote should never come at the cost of a person's life or dignity.
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South Africans reacted with grief and frustration on Facebook, with many pointing to the existence of special votes designed for elderly and vulnerable citizens:
Sonti Modiba wrote:
"Who are the special votes for then guys? 💔"
Gwyn Guscott said:
"This is why there is a special vote for the elders and those who have issues being there on the actual day."
Peter Sekalo asked:
"Why won't these people go for special election set up for them?"
Caroline Palmer said:
"How can this even happen? They should have gone to her."
The tragedy has reignited conversation about whether South Africa's electoral system does enough to protect and accommodate its most vulnerable voters, particularly the elderly, on election day.
More Briefly News stories on elections
- Pretoria-born Elon Musk spent $483 million backing conservative campaigns in the 2026 US midterms, but Democratic gains challenged Republican hopes despite funding.
- A South African woman filmed a municipal street-sweeper in her neighbourhood weeks before elections, sparking amused and sceptical reactions in South Africa.
- SASSA has changed its November 2026 grant payment dates ahead of local elections, with millions receiving grants earlier and needing to budget for longer.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za