An elderly woman died while at a voting station in Durban on 4 November 2026

Community members called for an ambulance, but it allegedly never arrived, forcing the family to arrange private transport

The IEC confirmed the incident and said it was gathering information about the circumstances surrounding her death

Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

An elderly woman lost her life on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, after collapsing in the queue at a polling station in Durban during South Africa's local government elections. She was believed to be in her late 60s.

The incident took place at Shallcross Primary School, south of Durban, where the woman fell ill while waiting to cast her vote.

Ambulance failed to arrive

Election observer Pretty Jwarah, who was present at the voting station, said bystanders immediately rallied around the woman. They gave her water, contacted her daughter, and called for an ambulance. The ambulance, however, never came. Left with no other option, the family arranged private transport and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

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Jwarah later reached out to the woman's daughter, who confirmed her mother had passed away. The woman's identity has not been released, and the cause of her death remains unconfirmed.

The presiding officer at the polling station confirmed the incident took place.

The woman collapsed in the queue. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

IEC responds to the tragedy

IEC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Thabani Ngwira said the commission was working to establish the full circumstances around the woman's death. The IEC expressed its condolences to the family, noting that the right to vote should never come at the cost of a person's life or dignity.

View the Facebook post here.

South Africans reacted with grief and frustration on Facebook, with many pointing to the existence of special votes designed for elderly and vulnerable citizens:

Sonti Modiba wrote:

"Who are the special votes for then guys? 💔"

Gwyn Guscott said:

"This is why there is a special vote for the elders and those who have issues being there on the actual day."

Peter Sekalo asked:

"Why won't these people go for special election set up for them?"

Caroline Palmer said:

"How can this even happen? They should have gone to her."

The tragedy has reignited conversation about whether South Africa's electoral system does enough to protect and accommodate its most vulnerable voters, particularly the elderly, on election day.

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Source: Briefly News